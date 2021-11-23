“I pretty much would" - Dak Prescott raises eyebrows with response to COVID vaccine-related question 

QB Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys lost on the road Sunday night to the Kansas City Chiefs, 19-9. Prescott went 28 of 43 for 216 yards with two INTs and a fumble. However, his play at Arrowhead Stadium is not what caused a stir. A reporter asked Prescott, after the game Sunday afternoon, how much the game itself was impacted without having four-time Pro Bowl WR Amari Cooper “in part because of a decision he made.”

Prescott: “I pretty much would"

Cooper was absent from the Chiefs contest on Sunday once he was put on the reserve/COVID list the Friday before the game. According to NFL guidelines, any player who is not completely vaccinated is not permitted to be near the team for, at least, 10 days subsequent to a positive test. That is the current status of the Dallas Cowboys WR. A journalist countered a statement to the QB that, as a player who is vaccinated, he would not be out for 10 days if he were to test positive for COVID-19.

Jon Machota @jonmachota Dak Prescott is not disappointed about Amari Cooper being unvaccinated. Dak defended Amari, said even though he is vaccinated he could still miss two games if he got COVID-19.



“That’s my teammate. That’s my brother. I will continue to support him.” Dak Prescott is not disappointed about Amari Cooper being unvaccinated. Dak defended Amari, said even though he is vaccinated he could still miss two games if he got COVID-19.“That’s my teammate. That’s my brother. I will continue to support him.”

“I pretty much would (be). You give me the number of people who have flashed back vaccinated or unvaccinated in that time and tested out.”

The two-time Pro Bowl QB told the media, “I mean, yeah, it’s unfortunate not having him.” Prescott went on to say about Cooper’s absence:

“But to say ‘the decision he made,’ I mean me (being) vaccinated, I could get out and be out two games. So, let’s not try to knock the guy or put the guy down for a personal decision.”

For the five Dallas Cowboys that are 100 percent vaccinated and got COVID-19, the timeline for their return from the reserve/COVID-19 list has varied on the timetable from eight to 10 days. For example, Cowboys LB Keanu Neal was taken off the reserve/COVID-19 list 11 days after landing on it.

Brianna Dix @DixBrianna In a game without Amari Cooper- the club’s No.1 WR - receiving corps had to step up. So far, three drops. Not doing Dak Prescott any favors. In a game without Amari Cooper- the club’s No.1 WR - receiving corps had to step up. So far, three drops. Not doing Dak Prescott any favors.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prescott's comments are nowhere in the same vein as Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers regarding the COVID-19 vaccine. Rodgers stated he was unvaccinated and, instead, opted for a more homeopathic method. Prescott was defending his teammate Amari Cooper and his personal choice. All that is for certain is that Prescott will be without his number one WR on Thanksgiving as they host the Las Vegas Raiders.

Edited by Windy Goodloe