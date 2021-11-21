Kansas City Chiefs vs Dallas Cowboys Prediction, Odds and Picks - November 21, 2021 | NFL Week 11

The Kansas City Chiefs have turned their season around and are once again a top team in the AFC. However, they now host one of the best in the NFC with the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday evening.

The Chiefs had a slow start to the season and found themselves at the bottom of the AFC West. They have since turned their season around and are on a three-game win streak. Their latest win came from division rivals the Las Vegas Raiders 41-14. 2021 seemed like a lost cause just a few weeks ago when Kansas City was held to three points by the Tennessee Titans, but you can never count them out,

Dallas has suffered just two losses this season, one to the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the other to a mysterious Denver Broncos squad. Injuries are a common concern for the Cowboys, as they will now be without wide receiver Amari Cooper for Sunday's game. Their defense could put a pin on Kansas City's recent success.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Dallas Cowboys Match Details

Date: November 21, 2021

Venue: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

Time: 4:25 pm EST

Kansas City Chiefs vs Dallas Cowboys Betting Odds

Spread

Kansas City Chiefs: -2.5 (-114)

Dallas Cowboys: +2.5 (-106)

MoneyLine

Kansas City Chiefs: -136

Dallas Cowboys: +116

Total

Over 56.5: -110

Under 56.5: -110

Kansas City Chiefs vs Dallas Cowboys Betting Picks

The Dallas Cowboys have had a successful 2021 season outside of getting beaten by Tom Brady and (somehow) Teddy Bridgewater. Michael Gallup returns, which will help with Amari Cooper's absence, but Dallas should be fine on offense. Their defense is led by some powerful young stars, which could cause some problems for Patrick Mahomes. Clyde Edwards-Helaire is also returning for the Chiefs, but the main issue is finding receivers to throw to outside of Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill.

Everyone expects this to be a high-scoring game, but it could be similar to what we saw with Green Bay and Seattle recently. Take the under and pick the Cowboys for an upset over the Chiefs.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Dallas Cowboys Key Injuries

Kansas City Chiefs

Tackle Lucas Niang (ribs) is the only player for the Chiefs who has been ruled out for Sunday. Defensive backs Armani Watts (illness) and L'Jarius Sneed (knee) are both questionable and could be game-time decisions. The Chiefs have nine other players listed on the injury report this week, but they all fully practiced and are expected to play, including Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce.

Nate Taylor @ByNateTaylor Andy Reid said the lone Chief who won't practice today is Lucas Niang (ribs). Andy Reid said the lone Chief who won't practice today is Lucas Niang (ribs).

Dallas Cowboys

Amari Cooper has been placed on on the COVID-19 list, which makes him inactive for the game. Cornerbacks Kelvin Joseph (non-injury related) and Nahshon Wright (hamstring) are listed as questionable, as is tackle Tyron Smith (ankle). Joseph was the only one not to practice on Friday, though. Ezekiel Elliott (knee), CeeDee Lamb (tricep) and kicker Greg Zuerlein (COVID) fully practiced all week and are expected to play.

Dallas Cowboys Public Relations @DallasCowboysPR CB Kelvin Joseph (Not Injury Related-Personal) will not be traveling with the team to Kansas City and has been ruled out for the game.



The Dallas Cowboys elevated CB Deante Burton from the practice squad as a COVD-19 Replacement and CB Kyron Brown as a standard elevation. CB Kelvin Joseph (Not Injury Related-Personal) will not be traveling with the team to Kansas City and has been ruled out for the game. The Dallas Cowboys elevated CB Deante Burton from the practice squad as a COVD-19 Replacement and CB Kyron Brown as a standard elevation.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Dallas Cowboys Head-to-Head

The Cowboys and Chiefs have only played each other 11 times since 1970 and Dallas owns the series 7-4. Their last meeting was in 2017, with Dallas winning 28-17. The Chiefs' last win was in 2013 17-16.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Dallas Cowboys Prediction

This could likely be Game of the Week and the most-watched game for Sunday evening. Both teams are atop their conference and this could be a potential Super Bowl matchup down the road. Everyone anticipates the game to be high scoring, but both have solid defenses and Dallas is missing a key weapon in Amari Cooper. The Cowboys' defense could give them the edge and make a key player late in the game to hand Dallas the victory.

