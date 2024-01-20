Dak Prescott’s brother wants QB “out of Dallas” following over-the-top drama from Cowboys fans

Dak Prescott has seemingly become public enemy No. 1 in Dallas after the Cowboys crashed out of the playoffs following a rather embarrassing 48-32 loss to the Green Bay Packers in the wild-card round.

The Cowboys quarterback completed 41 of his 60 passes for 403 yards and two touchdowns but struggled for most of the game, throwing two interceptions and a pick-six as well. Prescott was outperformed by Packers signal-caller Jordan Love, who incidentally recorded the first playoff win of his NFL career when the final whistle blew at AT&T Stadium last weekend.

Prescott took responsibility for Dallas' playoff elimination, but he's continually facing backlash from the Cowboys faithful, some of whom have called for him to leave the franchise. Notably, some criticism came from his teammates' relatives, while other prominent Cowboys fans, including Skip Bayless and Michael Irvin, have also voiced their harsh opinions.

Amid Dak Prescott's over-the-top bashing, his elder brother, Tad, has cleared the air on why the Dallas signal-caller won't be fazed by threats to leave the franchise.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Tad explained that even he wants his younger brother to leave the Cowboys. However, he added that Dak loves the team and wants to win championships in Dallas.

"Cowboy fans why continue to DM me TRUST ME, if I could get @dak to leave Dallas I would," Tad Prescott wrote. "I too want him out of Dallas. The city and organization have been great to he and our family, but done with drama and the so called fans, but he loves this team, and wants to bring it rings."

Dak Prescott and his girlfriend Sarah Jane Ramos celebrate baby shower ahead of taking responsibility as parents

Dak Prescott (R) and his girlfriend, Sarah Jane Ramos (Image via Instagram)

Dak Prescott put the Cowboys' frustrating playoff exit behind him later this week as he celebrated a baby shower with his girlfriend, Sarah Jane Ramos. The event was decorated with an abundance of pink since the couple recently announced they were expecting a baby girl.

There were also several flowers and balloons, and guests were presented with small bouquets for joining in the celebration.

In November 2023, Dak and Sarah announced they were expecting a child. Their daughter will be born in March this year.