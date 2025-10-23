  • home icon
  Dak Prescott's fiancée Sarah finally reveals how they met and flirty comment Cowboys QB dropped to break the ice

Dak Prescott’s fiancée Sarah finally reveals how they met and flirty comment Cowboys QB dropped to break the ice

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Oct 23, 2025 15:40 GMT
Dak Prescott&rsquo;s fianc&eacute;e Sarah finally reveals how they met and flirty comment Cowboys QB dropped to break the ice
Dak Prescott's fiancée Sarah finally reveals how they met and flirty comment Cowboys QB dropped to break the ice

Dak Prescott’s fiancée, Sarah Jane Ramos, conducted an Instagram Q&A session on Wednesday. After a fan asked how they met, Ramos wrote, "They met in Miami at a party during a holiday weekend and danced the night away.”

She also shared that the first thing Prescott ever said to her was a remark in Spanish.

“TU BOOTY ES FANTASTIC, BLESSU,” Prescott said.
Source: (Via Instagram/ @sarahjane)
Source: (Via Instagram/ @sarahjane)

In another post, Ramos postedan old photo from their Europe trip.

When a fan asked when the wedding is, she replied: “This upcoming Spring!” She also talked about having more kids.

“For those asking if Dak wants a boy, he loves being a girl dad and I am the one that would love to have a boy," Rams wrote. "But healthy children and God's provisions is all we pray for.”
Source: (Via Instagram/ @sarahjane)
Source: (Via Instagram/ @sarahjane)

Prescott shares two daughters with Ramos: Margaret Jane and Aurora Rose. The couple got engaged in October 2024.

Ramos shared glimpses of their wedding planning on Tuesday. She posted photos of white lace and fabric swatches on her Instagram story, hinting that she is working on her wedding dress.

Dak Prescott's fiancée Sarah Jane dedicates a new nickname for Cowboys QB

Before the Cowboys faced the Panthers in Week 6, Dak Prescott arrived in Carolina wearing a bold black-and-red outfit inspired by Michael Jordan. It was a nod to the NBA legend's Chicago Bulls colors and North Carolina roots.

Prescott's fiancée, Sarah Jane Ramos, shared a video of his arrival on Instagram and gave him a nickname.

“Let’s goooo swag daddy.😜,” Ramos wrote.

Prescott signed with Jordan Brand in 2021.

The Dallas Cowboys are 3-3-1 this season and are in second place in the NFC East behind the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Cowboys’ next game is on Sunday against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field.

Oindrila Chowdhury

Oindrila Chowdhury

Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL Journalist at Sportskeeda. She has a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.

Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field.

She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.

Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.

When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion.

