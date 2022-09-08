"He looks to kill you. He wants to step on your throat like you a roach" - Micah Parsons makes Tom Brady-Michael Jordan GOAT comparison

Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Micah Parsons became one of the most dominant defensive forces in NFL last season as a rookie. He took home the AP 2021 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Award and was named an All-Pro in his first season.

Parsons is a product of the game. As a fierce competitor, he showed respect to another fierce competitor -- Tom Brady.

Ahead of their Week One matchup, Parsons gave nothing but respect to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback. He compared Brady to the likes of Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant.

The Dallas Cowboys linebacker said:

“You just see his competitive nature,” Parsons said after Wednesday's practice.

“He has that fire inside of him. He looks to kill you. He wants to step on your throat like you a roach. That’s what you look for in competitors. That’s why, if you’re a real competitor, you look up to Tom Brady. You look up to Kobe (Bryant), that Mamba mentality. You look up to Michael Jordan. I wouldn't ask you to do anything I wouldn't do."

Parsons then compared Brady to a superhero, claiming that Brady may get beat up, but he always gets back up and has that fight in him.

The Dallas Cowboys linebacker added:

"At the end of the day, I think, just like any superhero, they have challenges, and they have to get through them, whether they losing that day or they lose a fight. I'd done seen Hawk get beat up. I done seen Thor get beat up. I seen Captain America get beat up. Every superhero gets beat up.

"But one thing they always do is they always get back up, and they find a way to get to their destination. So Tom may have a kryptonite. He may not. He definitely gets beat up, and he gets back up, and I think a lot of people in this league are superheroes, as long as you can get back up and keep going and doing the fight you're a superhero."

The Dallas Cowboys host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week One Sunday night at 8:20 PM EDT

Dallas Cowboys v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Parsons gave Brady all the respect in the world ahead of their highly-anticipated Week One matchup.

The Dallas Cowboys will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in primetime on Sunday night at 8:20 PM EDT. Tampa Bay are the current favorites with a -2.5 spread being the road team.

Last season, both teams were playoff contenders in the NFC. Dallas got upset in the first round, falling to the San Francisco 49ers. The Buccaneers defeated the Eagles in the wild card round but fell to the Los Angeles Rams 30-27 in the divisional round.

The Dallas Cowboys' and Tampa Bay Buccaneers' path to the Super Bowl begins with them facing off against each other next Sunday Night in primetime.

