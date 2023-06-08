Dalvin Cook rumors roundup: Listing every team linked with the former Vikings star

The Minnesota Vikings will reportedly release star running back Dalvin Cook, according to multiple reports.

Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero



One of the NFL’s most dynamic playmakers, Cook is coming off a fourth straight 1,000-yard season and has 52 career TDs. Now he’ll be a free agent at age 27 and will have multiple suitors. The #Vikings and four-time Pro Bowl RB Dalvin Cook are parting ways, per source.One of the NFL’s most dynamic playmakers, Cook is coming off a fourth straight 1,000-yard season and has 52 career TDs. Now he’ll be a free agent at age 27 and will have multiple suitors. The #Vikings and four-time Pro Bowl RB Dalvin Cook are parting ways, per source.One of the NFL’s most dynamic playmakers, Cook is coming off a fourth straight 1,000-yard season and has 52 career TDs. Now he’ll be a free agent at age 27 and will have multiple suitors. https://t.co/kJUIi9XP6O

Cook has been a mainstay in the Vikings' backfield ever since being drafted by the team back in 2017, but his time in Minnesota has come to an end.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Vikings will owe Dalvin Cook $2 million this year once they release him.



By releasing him after June 1, the Vikings also will save $9M in cap space, while taking on $5.1M in dead money on their 2023 cap. Vikings will owe Dalvin Cook $2 million this year once they release him.By releasing him after June 1, the Vikings also will save $9M in cap space, while taking on $5.1M in dead money on their 2023 cap.

He has rushed for over 6,000 yards with the team, making four Pro Bowls, and has rushed for at least 1,000 yards in each of the last four seasons.

At just 27 he has plenty left in the tank, and health permitting, whoever lands the Florida State alumni has themselves a superstar.

Dalvin Cook cut: Which teams have been credited with an interest in free-agent RB?

#4 - New York Jets

Dalvin Cook rushes against the New York Jets, his future team

The New York Jets are rumored to be in the running for the Dalvin Cook sweepstakes, wanting to pair him up with his former NFC North foe, Aaron Rodgers.

The Jets already have stud Breece Hall, who excelled as a rookie before tearing his ACL, and Cook may be brought in to play as a tandem alongside Hall.

The combination of Rodgers, Hall and Cook would catapult the Jets right to the top of the competing teams in the AFC.

#3 - Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys stifle Dalvin Cook

The Dallas Cowboys drafted Deuce Vaughn in the 2023 NFL Draft, but will he be able to fill the void left by Ezekiel Elliott?

Elliott was released by Dallas after the 2022 season, following a disappointing campaign where he was outshone by fellow RB Tony Pollard.

Jerry Jones loves a marquee signing, and bringing in Cook would be just that, and having Cook replace Elliott would be a huge upgrade if he can stay healthy.

Dalvin Cook rumor roundup: Potential new teams

#2 - Buffalo Bills

Dalvin and James Cook warming up

The Bills have over-relied on QB Josh Allen when it comes to rushing, never having an explosive back to take the heat off.

However, if the Bills are going to challenge for a Super Bowl this has to change, which is why acquiring Dalvin Cook makes sense.

Cook can lead the backfield, and substitute out for experienced backs Damien Harris and Latavius Murray when he needs a break.

The Bills also have Dalvin's brother, James on the roster which is another huge selling point.

#1 - Miami Dolphins

Could Dalvin Cook move to his hometown team, the Miami Dolphins?

The team that has been linked to Dalvin Cook all summer is the Miami Dolphins.

Cook is a Miami native and is rumored to be excited about the possibility to play for his hometown team. On top of that, he went to college at nearby Florida State.

The Dolphins have Jeff Wilson Jr., Raheem Mostert and rookie Devon Achene as their three main backs - so the RB room could clearly do with an upgrade.

Teaming Cook up with Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle would give the Dolphins arguably the best offense in the AFC, so Mike McDaniel will be doing all he can to make this move happen.

Kyle Brandt @KyleBrandt If Dalvin Cook becomes a Dolphin, this is the best WR/WR/RB trio in NFL.



Name a better one. If Dalvin Cook becomes a Dolphin, this is the best WR/WR/RB trio in NFL. Name a better one. https://t.co/xyd19wEyAv

Poll : 0 votes