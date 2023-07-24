The Minnesota Vikings made the decision to part ways with running back Dalvin Cook after four consecutive seasons of 1,000+ rushing yards. After Cook was thought to be a big piece of the Vikings' offense, now, he is no longer there.

For quarterback Kirk Cousins, his best plays last season were largely off play-action passes because of the threat Cook had out of the backfield. Now relying on Alexander Mattison, Minnesota for some, has lost its fear factor on offense.

For Stephen A. Smith, the Vikings, and Cousins without Cook are going to be a different team than last season.

Smith said on ESPN's First Take:

"I think Dalvin Cook is gonna be a huge loss. We know what Cousins to Justin Jefferson met last year. I think everybody sees them coming this year. They're gonna force Kirk Cousins to go in a different direction and try to beat them that way. We'll see what happens."

It will be a different-looking backfield for the Vikings this season with Cook no longer there, but the organization clearly feels good about Mattison taking over, and time will tell if he will be able to have the same production as Cook.

Replacing Dalvin Cook a tall order for Vikings

To say that Dalvin Cook is going to leave a big hole in the Vikings' offense is an understatement, and we only have to look at his stats last season to see why.

Cook totaled 1,173 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 264 attempts. Mattison was next best with just 74 carries for 283 yards and five touchdowns.

That is a lot of production Minnesota is losing, and time will tell if Mattison can fill the void left by Cook. In all likelihood, it will be a running back by committee this season, with Mattison the spearhead of the room.

But to be without a running back that has four consecutive 1,000+ rushing yard seasons will be no easy task, and for many, Minnesota will not be the same team without No. 4 in the backfield.

