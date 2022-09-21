Dan Marino reveals the 2 NFL teams he nearly signed for after failing to win a Super Bowl ring with Dolphins

Did Dan Marino consider leaving the Miami Dolphins in search of a Lombardi Trophy? The longtime quarterback recently discussed the topic with Sports Seriously and said that he was in fact considering leaving Miami.

Marino went on to compare his situation to that of quarterback Matthew Stafford. After being drafted by the Detroit Lions, Stafford played 12 years in the Motor City before being traded to the Los Angeles Rams. He then went on to win his first Super Bowl in his first season with Los Angeles.

Marino said that Miami had gotten a new coach and was going in a new direction and he thought departing would give him a better chance.

“I definitely thought about it. I played 17 years for the Dolphins, and they were kind of going in a new direction with a new coach, and I had offers to go play other places and really thought about it and maybe had a chance to win a championship like Matthew Stafford has done.”

Marino then revealed that the two teams that he considered signing with were the Pittsburgh Steelers and Minnesota Vikings. He said both teams showed interest in him. The former NFL quarterback is a Pittsburgh native and played college football at the University of Pittsburgh.

“Minnesota was interested in me, in what would’ve been my 18th season, and the Pittsburgh Steelers talked to me. Those two were the main teams.”

Marino said though that the decision to leave the only team he ever played for just didn't feel like the right decision.

“I thought about it for a long time; it just didn’t feel right. I just decided I’ll just be a Dolphin for life, and it’s worked out great. But I did, I will tell you that. I did think about [moving].”

What are some of QB Dan Marino's career highlights?

It's common knowledge that Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino never won a Super Bowl. In fact, many see him as the most successful NFL quarterback without a Lombardi Trophy.

Sweeny Murti @YankeesWFAN This is the equivalent to Aaron Judge’s 20 HR lead over everyone else. Dan Marino’s then-record 48 TD passes in 1984, when only one other QB in the league had more than 30. This is the equivalent to Aaron Judge’s 20 HR lead over everyone else. Dan Marino’s then-record 48 TD passes in 1984, when only one other QB in the league had more than 30. https://t.co/iCV6q8l17F

He was drafted by the Miami Dolphins with the 27th overall selection in the 1983 NFL Draft. He then lit up the league with his success almost immediately. The quarterback was named NFL MVP and Offensive Player of the Year in 1984. He was named to the first-team All-Pro in 1984, 1985 and 1986. In that same three-year stretch, he also led the NFL in touchdown passes.

The nine-time Pro Bowler was also named the NFL Comeback Player of the Year in 1994 after coming back from an Achilles injury. In 1998, he received one of the highest honors in the league by being named the Walter Payton "Man of the Year."

Although he didn't win a Super Bowl, his numerous accolades and other achievements made him an obvious entry into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2005.

