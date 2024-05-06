Netflix's live Tom Brady roast on Sunday night is all anyone could talk about on Monday morning. The night was filled with comedians, past and present NFL players and celebrities all coming together to take their swings at cracking jokes on Brady's behalf.

Reality star Kim Kardashian was one of the A-listers who took the stage to get her jabs in on Brady. However, the crowd wasn't very receptive to Kardashian's appearance and participation in the roast. The crowd began booing Kim Kardashian as she made her way up to the stage.

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy shared his take on Kardashian's appearance at Tom Brady's roast. He compared the booing she received to what NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell receives. Portnoy is clearly not a fan of Kardashian and gave his take in a video.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here is what Dave Portnoy said in his post on X:

"Kardashian got booed like Goodell after the Pats won the Super Bowl. Kevin Hart had to legit tell people to stop. I f****ng love it. She also sucked and read the teleprompter like a robot."

Expand Tweet

Last summer, Kardashian was rumored to be in a relationship with Tom Brady. Both refuted the claims of a possible relationship, which Kardashian brought up during her time on stage. However, not everyone in attendance at the Netflix event was a big fan of the reality star.

What did Kim Kardashian say during the Tom Brady roast?

Comedian Kevin Hart hosted the "G.R.O.A.T.", better known as the "Greatest Roast of All Time." He settled the crowd down after Kim Kardashian was relentlessly booed upon walking up to the stage.

When she finally began her monologue, Kardashian made a joke about the rumors of her and Brady dating:

“I’m really here tonight for Tom. I wasn’t going to come tonight, but since I’m not here as Tom’s date, there’s still a good chance I might.”

Expand Tweet

She then went on to compare the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback to her former stepparent, Caitlyn Jenner and how much Tom Brady reminds her of them:

“An ex-athlete, high cheekbones, silky hair… You remind me too much of my stepdad now.”

Kim Kardashian continued with that sentiment by saying:

“I know the transition from the NFL must’ve been really hard, but I think my stepdad is a great example for you. She’s one of the best athletes in the world, who proved you could do anything in this next chapter in your life. You can become a commentator, a far-right Republican, or even a strong, confident woman.”

Tom Brady got his own jab at Kim Kardashian when he made a joke that she was nervous about leaving her kids at home with Kanye West.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback