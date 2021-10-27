Dawson Knox injury: When will Bills TE return?

The Buffalo Bills offense was looking to integrate tight end Dawson Knox into the fold this season. Through the first six games of the 2021 season, Knox was ranked one of the best tight ends in the game, tied with the Bengals' C.J. Uzomah for the most for a tight end this season with five.

Dawson Knox's season is currently on hold due to a hand injury that he suffered during the Buffalo Bills' loss to the Tennessee Titans last Monday night.

Banged Up Bills @BangedUpBills Here’s the first angle on what I believe is the play the Dawson Knox suffered his hand injury. Not the best view, but you see the entire field. #Bills (1/?) Here’s the first angle on what I believe is the play the Dawson Knox suffered his hand injury. Not the best view, but you see the entire field. #Bills (1/?) https://t.co/BjYi7J5zHQ

When will TE Dawson Knox return to the Buffalo Bills?

Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox fractured his right hand last Monday night while completing a pass in the second half of the game against the Tennessee Titans. Knox convinced coaches he could stay in the game and actually threw a pass to quarterback Josh Allen.

Although not a mechanically correct throw due to the apparent hand injury, it was still successful. Knox then left the game but did not return and it was later reported what the injury entailed.

The Buffalo Bills had their Week 7 bye week and will now get ready to host the Miami Dolphins this coming Sunday and will have to do so without their tight end Dawson Knox.

Knox underwent surgery to repair the fractured hand last week and is said to only miss approximately three weeks on the field, which would give him likely four weeks if the bye week is included.

Dawson Knox @dawson_knox Thank y’all for all the prayers! Will be back very soon 😁 Thank y’all for all the prayers! Will be back very soon 😁

Knox has had a breakout season for the Buffalo Bills. He has become one of quarterback Josh Allen's favorite targets with a 77% catch average.

Knox has 21 receptions for 286 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns. This puts him on pace to surpass previous career high stats.

Dawson Knox had 288 receving yards in 2020 and 388 receiving yards in 2019. If he can return to the field soon, he will be able to pass numbers from his rookie season.

The Buffalo Bills will have a tough decision to make on who will fill in for Knox in his absence. With a receiving core consisting of Stefon Diggs and Emmanuel Sanders as well as Cole Beasley and backup tight end Tommy Sweeney, the Bills should be able to make it work without Knox.

The Bills' schedule for the next three weeks consists of games against the Miami Dolphins, Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets.

Edited by LeRon Haire