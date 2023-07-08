A Redditor shared DeAndre Hopkins’ retirement plans on the NFL subreddit. He quoted an article from NFL.com Digital Content Editor Grant Cordon, citing what Hopkins wrote on the Meta app Threads:

"I'll retire from football when I'm not a 1k-yard receiver. With that said, I was on pace for 1,400 yards last year -- one significant injury in 11 years. I might be playing till I'm 37 the way I feel."

His statement has other Redditors making these comments.

The first comment reminded how Brett Favre speculated on his retirement toward the end of his legendary NFL career. It became a media frenzy that drew him heightened attention.

The three-time NFL Most Valuable Player started mentioning his retirement in 2002 when he shared that possibility with veteran sportswriter Peter King. It happened several times until 2008, when he called for an official press conference to announce his retirement.

However, he changed his mind, wanting to return. With Favre still under contract with the Green Bay Packers, the team initially refused to give him an unconditional release. The team later offered a $25 million retirement package, which he refused. The chaotic chapter ended when the Packers traded Favre to the New York Jets.

In 2009, Favre declared he was retiring. However, his agent asked for his release from the Jets. He then played for the Minnesota Vikings for two seasons before retiring for good after the 2010 season.

If DeAndre Hopkins’ words are to be taken literally, he should already be retired as an NFL player. He last had 1,000 receiving yards in 2020 when he had 1,407 yards and six touchdowns in his first year with the Arizona Cardinals.

Injuries and a six-game suspension for violating the league’s substance policy limited his playing time over the next two seasons. He had a combined 1,289 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2021 and 2022.

Which teams are in the running to sign DeAndre Hopkins

Despite his injury history, some NFL teams are still interested in acquiring DeAndre Hopkins. After all, he’s one of the league’s top receivers when healthy.

The New England Patriots are regarded as the front-runners in signing the five-time All-Pro wideout. Hopkins visited the team’s facility but did not agree to a contract. He also visited the Tennessee Titans.

Some reports suggest that the Carolina Panthers and the Cleveland Browns are dark horses in the DeAndre Hopkins sweepstakes. Signing with Cleveland reunites him with Deshaun Watson, his quarterback with the Houston Texans from 2017 to 2019.

Meanwhile, the Panthers used the top overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft for former Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.

