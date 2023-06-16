Social media star Deestroying has bad days, too. The star took to Instagram to vent his frustration at first but also report on how he found the alleged culprit before asking for advice on what to do. Here's a look at the wild series of events revealed through several stories.

It started at a football event where the star showed where he left his white jacket with his wallet inside and how it was now gone, calling the unknown criminal a "b****." Eight hours later, he claimed to learn who the culprit was. The criminal did waste time after stealing his wallet, running up nearly $4,000 in purchases in a single day as evidenced by receipts posted by the YouTuber.

He then revealed how he learned who the culprit was, claiming that the criminal tagged him on social media. The social media star also got camera footage of the accused offender in stores looking at items.

He also, through his own means, found the criminal's social media profile and dropped him a lengthy message, essentially telling him to return what was stolen or get reported to the police.

YouTuber gets robbed and documents the investigation

He got a response from the criminal, asking for more time because he was "eating with the fam." The YouTuber waited for two hours and vented about the situation on social media. Here's how he put it:

Deestroying gets robbed and takes action

"I found his @ and messaged him. Should I press charges on this N**** and put him on blast or do I take the peaceful route? I tried giving bro a chance. He never called and it's been two whole hours. Don't f****** steal, I don't care what situation you're in. It would be a real shame for bro to get locked up on Father's Day weekend too."

Since then, the star hasn't posted any more about the incident.

Who is Deestroying?

Deestroying at Vegas Vipers v Arlington Renegades

Also known as Donald De La Haye Jr, Deestroying is a YouTuber and social media influencer with more than five million subscribers on YouTube, two million followers on Instagram, and more than 100,000 followers on Twitter.

His channel consists of roughly 20-30 minute videos featuring one-on-one drills on the football field. NFL stars have appeared in the videos, as well. The videos are high-energy and give off somewhat of a party vibe.

In recent months, videos featuring former quarterback Cam Newton, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, wide receiver Justin Jefferson, and various other individuals have been seen alongside him.

