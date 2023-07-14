Deestroying set to lead NFL-backed 1ON1 series in cities across USA and London: Report

YouTube creator Deestroying’s NFL spotlight will shine brighter in the coming months.

While he isn’t signed with any team, he will continue to work with the league via his 1ON1 Series, which has over 100 million views.

The former University of Central Florida (UCF) athlete will embark on a 1ON1 tour through nine NFL cities and an international destination (London, England).

Deestroying - real name Donald De La Haye Jr. - will use his platform and brand to give local talent an outlet to showcase their football skills. He will invite wide receivers and defensive backs to line up on opposite sides and outduel each other.

The competition has a simple concept: either the receiver catches the ball, or the defensive back prevents him from doing so. Aside from local athletes, NFL players, football legends, and celebrities will make surprise appearances.

The 1ON1 tour will be conducted through multistage competitions. The top two wideouts and two defensive backs from each city will compete in the final 1ON1 showdown during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.

The competition will start on July 18 in Denver, Colorado, the same day when nine NFL teams start their training camp for rookies.

After which, Deestroying and his crew will be in New Orleans, Louisiana, on July 21. Two days later, they will be in Washington. They will wrap up the summer leg of the 1ON1 Series in Buffalo, New York, on July 26 and in Minnesota on July 28.

While the fall schedule hasn’t been finalized, it will coincide with the Kickoff Week for the 2023 NFL season. During that leg, they will visit Philadelphia, Jacksonville, Nashville, Seattle, and London.

Eligible athletes who wish to participate and fans yearning to watch can come to the venues for free. Deestroying and the NFL will post the exact locations for each stop on their social media accounts.

The well-known sports influencer has brought his 1ON1 competition to some NFL events during the 2022 season. He has also worked with the league during the 2023 NFL Draft by giving a site tour with Commissioner Roger Goodell in Kansas City.

Deestroying’s Rise to Fame

The Costa Rica-born De La Haye Jr. moved to the United States with his family when he was seven. His athletic ability earned him a full-time scholarship as the placekicker for the UCF Knights.

It was there that he started his now-renowned YouTube channel. However, creating his signature videos jeopardized his scholarship. Deestroying eventually decided to continue growing his channel at the expense of his college football career.

De La Haye Jr. initially struggled as YouTuber, going homeless and sleeping on couches at friends’ homes. But his perseverance paid off, growing his channel to over five million subscribers. He also has over two million Instagram followers.

