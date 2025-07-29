Deion Sanders shares 3-word response to Randy Moss’ heartfelt effort for Coach Prime during cancer recovery

Deion Sanders opened up about a deeply personal chapter in his life this week, lifting the curtain on the emotional toll of his cancer battle and the figure who stood by him: Randy Moss.
Sanders shared a message on Instagram. It featured a screenshot of a news clip:
"Randy Moss called Deion Sanders every other day while he fought cancer."
Deion thanked the Hall of Fame wide receiver for regularly checking in during his recovery.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
“Love ya man!!!!” Sanders captioned the story.
The acknowledgment followed a press conference in Colorado on Monday, where Sanders publicly confirmed he had undergone bladder removal surgery after a difficult fight with cancer.
Moss underwent treatment of his own after doctors discovered cancerous cells in his bile duct. He stepped back from broadcasting duties to undergo surgery and recover.
Though they never shared the field in an NFL uniform, Sanders and Moss have moved in the same elite football circles for years.
Deion Sanders details weight loss and preparation for worst-case scenarios
Appearing alongside his urologic oncology team at the Dal Ward Athletic Center, Deion Sanders didn’t hold back when describing the toll cancer took on his body and spirit.
"It was dynamic. It was tough. It wasn't a cakewalk. It wasn't even easy," Sanders said. "That was a fight, but we made it."
But for Sanders, the focus wasn’t death; it was life.
"I didn't stare death in the face, I stared life in the face," Sanders said.
"You think I'm playing when I tell you, 'I'm God's guy.' I really am. I'm allowed to go through these trials and tribulations so that I could touch and reach and bless people with the words, with the energy, with that thing that God gave me. So, I never thought about no death," he added.
The show of respect didn’t end with Moss. Legendary running back Barry Sanders also voiced his support on social media, responding to the news with a celebratory message: “I am clapping - live you brother @deionsanders.”
Sanders himself joked about his weight loss, quipping that he resembled his early playing days with the Atlanta Falcons.
"Caught more bags than touchdowns": NFL fans react to Garrett Wilson's blockbuster $130,000,000 contract extension