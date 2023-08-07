Deuce Vaughn 40 time: Comparing Cowboys RB’s speed with Ezekiel Elliott

Ezekiel Elliott is no longer a member of the Dallas Cowboys. Deuce Vaughn was drafted, in part, to potentially make up a group of running backs that will replace Zeke.

With Elliott meeting with the New England Patriots, as he continues to try and get another job in the NFL, and Vaughn making waves at Cowboys training camp in Oxnard, we thought a fun little exercise could be to compare the duo's 40-yard time at the NFL combine.

Now, we know that Zeke was a superstar coming out of Ohio State as he did as he pleased. But what was Elliott's 40-yard time?

Well, it was fast...really fast. Elliott was clocked at 4.47 for his official 40-yard time which is seriously impressive.

So what about Deuce Vaughn? Well, if we told you that he has a quicker 40 time than Elliott, would you believe me? It turns out he does. He might be small in stature, but Vaughn has some serious wheels when he gets going.

At the draft combine, he didn't do the 40-yard dash, but Deuce Vaughn's self-reported time was 4.44, which is only slightly quicker than Elliott's, but quicker nonetheless.

There have also been reports that Deuce ran a 4.46 40-yard dash at his Pro Day, so fans can make up their mind about which one they believe.

Can Deuce Vaughn make the Cowboys' 53-man roster?

The Cowboys running back room has some serious competition for who could be the backup behind Tony Pollard. With Malik Davis, Rico Dowdle, Ronald Jones, and Vaughn, along with Hunter Luepke, all vying for spots, someone will miss out.

At Cowboys training camp, Vaughn has been seen returning punts and has also been seen out of the backfield on several occasions. What has stood out has been his blitz pickup which, with Elliott no longer there, a back who can protect Dak Prescott is something Dallas needs to find.

There is still a long way to go, and there are three preseason games to play, so we imagine that there will be plenty of Deuce Vaughn sightings over the next month.

Whether he can do enough to warrant a spot on the 53-man roster is unknown, but we are fairly confident that Dallas won't cut him. In the worst-case scenario, he will be a member of the practice squad.

With several players fighting for spots, Deuce Vaughn will need to put his best foot forward, and thus far, he is doing just that.