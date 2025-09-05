Dez Bryant calls out NFL officials for missing holding calls as Eagles take down Cowboys 24-20 

  • home icon
By Nishant
Published Sep 05, 2025 16:55 GMT
Dez Bryant called out NFL officials after Thursday's opener between the Eagles and the Cowboys. The former Dallas wide receiver pointed several missed holding penalties that might have changed the game's flow.

It started when ex-NFL quarterback Kurt Benkert posted three pictures on X, showing holding infractios by a Philadelphia lineman. Many fans also shared clips of Eagles lineman Jordan Mailata holding Cowboys defender Donovan Ezeiruaku, which allowed Jalen Hurts to escape for a critical gain.

"I’ll say it. Missed holding. Eagles win. Football is back," Benkert tweeted on Thursday.
Bryant quoted the tweet, agreeing with Benkert.

"Missed so many holding calls," Bryant tweeted.
The opener had a lot of drama. Just six second in, Phildelphia defensive tackle Jalen Carter was ejected for spitting at Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott before the first snap.

A brawl also broke out between the teams in the first half when Cooper Dejean ripped Marist Liufau’s helmet off. However, no ejections followed.

Dallas was penalized for unnecessary roughness and offensive holding, including Liufau’s hit. By halftime, the Cowboys had two penalties, while the Eagles racked up seven.

CeeDee Lamb sets franchise record for fastest 500 catches ahead of Dez Bryant

The Dallas Cowboys opened their season with a 24-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday. However, CeeDee Lamb still found his way into the franchise record books.

Lamb had four catches for 86 yards at halftime. With his fourth reception, he became the fastest player in Cowboys history to reach 500 catches. Lamb hit the milestone in just 82 career games, ahead of Michael Irvin, Dez Bryant and Jason Witten. Witten remains the franchise leader with 1,215 catches.

Dallas’ offense looked sharp early, recording 20 points in the first half. Lamb’s production fueled it, although it wasn’t enough to secure a halftime lead. The Eagles scored 21 points before the break, with the Cowboys’ defense struggling in its first outing since the Micah Parsons trade.

In the second half, their defense steadied, but the offense stalled. Lamb was part of the problem, dropping a key pass late in the fourth quarter that hurt Dallas’ comeback potential.

The Cowboys' offense will need to carry the team this season, and Lamb is expected to play a vital role.

