Did Eli Manning advise Odell Beckham Jr. to join the Rams? Former Giants QB reveals it all on Manningcast 

Former Giants and Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. has been one of the biggest NFL stories over the last couple of weeks. Following his split from the Cleveland Browns and going into free agency, the three-time Pro Bowler ultimately signed with the Los Angeles Rams. He made his first appearance for his new team on Monday Night against the San Francisco 49ers. In a 31-10 loss to the 49ers, Beckham Jr. had two receptions on three targets for 18 yards.

Seeing Beckham in a Rams jersey was a surprise for many, but it was not the lone shock involving the WR to happen during Monday Night Football. On the once-a-week “ManningCast,” it was discovered that the ex-New York Giants WR had a conversation earlier in the week with his old QB, Eli Manning.

Art Stapleton @art_stapleton Eli drops a nugget: he's been talking with Odell a little bit this week. That's ... unexpected. Eli drops a nugget: he's been talking with Odell a little bit this week. That's ... unexpected.

What did Eli Manning say about Beckham Jr.?

The former two-time winning Super Bowl QB disclosed the fascinating piece of information during ESPN’s alternate broadcast on Monday night. He did not go into the circumstances that led to their conversation, but he did reveal some from their chat.

Madelyn Burke @MadelynBurke Eli Manning says he spoke with Odell this week about everything he’s going through, “he knows he needs to get back to playing football, playing good football and doing the things that he’s been able to do over the last couple of years, and that’s making plays” Eli Manning says he spoke with Odell this week about everything he’s going through, “he knows he needs to get back to playing football, playing good football and doing the things that he’s been able to do over the last couple of years, and that’s making plays”

“He knows he needs to get back to playing football, playing good football, and doing the things that he’s been able to do over the last couple of years. And that’s making plays.”

Manning’s conversation with Beckham probably happened because he was getting ready for this week’s simulcast. Yet the fact that a conversation took place at all is rather astounding. The former teammates did not exactly exit their relationship in the greatest of terms when the Giants shipped the Pro Bowl WR to the Browns in 2019.

Manning and Beckham traded tenuous shots at one another in the media after their split, but clearly, nothing was bad enough for the two to stop being in contact overall. With the Giants QB now retired and the receiver on to a better situation, the former teammates were able to set aside their differences, at least for the time being.

Beckham has unquestionably attempted to leave the turmoil of the last few weeks in the rear-view window for good by shifting the focus back on the field. He will get an opportunity to do that with the high-powered Rams team. Over the coming weeks, the Rams will be making a push for the playoffs and the Super Bowl.

