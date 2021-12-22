Did Green Bay Packers cancel practice due to COVID? NFL insider provides latest update

The Green Bay Packers did not practice today, but quarterback Aaron Rodgers, head coach Matt LaFleur, and other players were made available to the media. While little much else was provided in the way of details, it is easy to presume that the cancelation might be due to COVID, with all of the outbreaks going on around the NFL. ESPN reporter Rob Demovsky, who covers the Packers, did answer the question of whether the canceled practice was due to a COVID outbreak.

Rob Demovsky @RobDemovsky The Packers decided not to practice today after all so the availability with Aaron Rodgers, other players TBD and Matt LaFleur will begin in about 15 minutes.



The Packers decided not to practice today after all so the availability with Aaron Rodgers, other players TBD and Matt LaFleur will begin in about 15 minutes. The schedule change is not COVID related, so rest easy.

While the canceled practice was due to something else other than COVID, the Packers did place one of their wide receivers, Marquez Valdez-Scantling, on the COVID reserve list. The day off should give Aaron Rodgers some much needed rest for the toe injury he has been nursing since Week 9. In Week 15, the NFL saw an unprecedented number of players and coaches placed on COVID reserve with 150 positive cases. The league had to postpone three games, moving them to Monday and Tuesday.

The omicron variant has caused a rapid and significant number of transmissions among vaccinated players, but with many players and coaches exhibiting few or no symptoms, the NFL moved to change its COVID protocols to allow players and coaches to return to the field sooner.

For Week 16, the 11-3 Packers will face the 7-7 Cleveland Browns in the battle of the 'home and car insurance quarterbacks' (Aaron Rodgers and Baker Mayfield). The Packers are currently alone in first place in the NFC while the Browns are trying to keep their playoff hopes alive. With QB Baker Mayfield battling a season-long shoulder injury of his own and coming off the COVID reserve list, both quarterbacks will look to gut it out to secure their respective teams a much-needed win.

