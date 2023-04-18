Did Quentin Johnston have NIL deals at TCU? Exploring top 2023 NFL Draft prospect endorsements

Quentin Johnston, a wide receiver, has benefited from a recent NIL development by signing a contract with Flying T Club and a few other companies. His NIL value is $298,000 per year. That's good for 205th overall and 130th among college football players.

College football generated waves in 2022, the first full calendar year of the NIL monetization period in collegiate sports. That's because players with both long and short careers pocketed checks from footwear and apparel companies, eateries and automakers.

Quentin Johnston's draft projection

Quentin Johnston is an imposing player who will try to stand out during the assessment period leading up to the 2023 NFL draft. Johnston was among the most crucial components of a surprisingly strong TCU squad that advanced through to the national title game.

Johnston possesses the physical characteristics necessary to be a capable No. 1 wideout in the NFL. He has A-grade quickness and is a superb sportsman. For a guy of his stature, Johnston shows remarkable mobility and stop-and-start ability, displaying the athletic skills necessary to prevail all over the turf with various types of routes.

He's the right athlete for teams searching for a large-framed No. 1 target to focus the passing game on. While he perfects the way he plays, his skills along the field and with the ball in his grasp afford him a pretty high ceiling.

Quentin Johnston has exploited his exceptional ability to build quite a track record. He recorded an amazing 22.1 yards per reception as a freshman in 2020. After suffering through challenging ailments during the previous season, he had his finest statistical season with over 1,000 yards and six scores. While Johnston did not rack up head-popping numbers in a sparse TCU passing attack, he was still a threat for the team.

Teams will be intrigued by his potential for growth into a future top-tier X-receiver in the NFL because of his size-speed combination, outstanding work ethic and relentless development each year. He may end up going lower than his numbers and physical ability would suggest, due to injuries and rigidity, but he deserves to remain the first wide receiver off the board.

