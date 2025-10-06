"Didn't think the ball was coming": A.J. Brown reveals reason for slowing down after missing Jalen Hurts' pass for 61-yard TD opportunity

A.J. Brown and the Philadelphia Eagles (suffered their first loss of the 2025 season. Nick Sirianni's men were defeated 21-17 by Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos at Lincoln Financial Field. While their loss has made headlines, one play in particular has also dominated postgame conversations.Brown appeared to give up on a 61-yard touchdown after beating Broncos safety Talanoa Hufanga in the third quarter. Hurts’ pass seemed to have been missed, but had Brown maintained full speed, it could have been a game-changing gain. After the game, Brown explained:“It's not that I didn't think the ball was coming. When I looked up, I didn't see the ball, and when I looked back, I didn't see the ball. Then the ball was thrown. Like I said, we just missed.”The Eagles quarterback, meanwhile, took accountability for the loss.“I can’t tell you what the issue is. Ultimately, I can take accountability for everything… the lack of execution, the lack of sense of urgency,” he said.Hurts remains confident in correcting the team’s errors. The Eagles will look to rebound in Week 6 against the New York Giants.Also read: “Cries about targets then does this” “He quit on that route”: NFL fans flame A.J. Brown after Eagles WR second-guesses Jalen Hurts' passA.J. Brown seemingly ot happy in PhiladelphiaBrown’s frustration in Philadelphia is out for everyone to see. The Eagles wide receiver has struggled to make an impact this season. In the Week 5 game against the Broncos, he recorded five receptions for 43 yards.Amid Brown's happiness, the spotlight is also on quarterback Jalen Hurts. However, it’s “about having patience in early October,” per The Athletic’s Dianna Russini. Brown made a cryptic post on X after the Week 4 win over the Buccaneers:&quot;If you’re not welcomed, not listened to, quietly withdraw.”The relationship between Brown and Hurts seems to have shifted from close friendship to something more “functional and professional,” Russini noted. Eagles coach Nick Sirianni attempted to quash the drama, saying,“A.J. is very important to this football team… I question nothing about his desire to play great football, his desire to be a good teammate, his desire to be here.”Hurts is even the godfather to Brown’s daughter, Jersee.Also read: &quot;Think about how much worse it could be&quot;: NFL insider spells doom for A.J. Brown if Eagles GM Howie Roseman trades $96,000,000 WR