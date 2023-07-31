Will the real Tyreek Hill please stand up?

According to Sports Illustrated’s Omar Kelly, he seems to be out of sync. NFL Notifications quoted an excerpt from Kelly’s article, saying:

“Excuse it however you'd like, but Hill's first week made him look like he'd lost his super powers. Hill, a seven-time Pro Bowler, blended in, and that's not how a player on a Hall of Fame trajectory is supposed to practice. You can tell he's either slowed by a nagging injury, or his focus is off because he's had too many drops.”

Kelly shared his observation after one week of the Miami Dolphins’ 2023 training camp. It’s not a good sign, especially after considering the financial investment they have in him.

An injury bothering the five-time All-Pro is highly unlikely as he played 17 games last season, finishing with 1,710 yards and seven touchdowns. He has only missed one game over the previous three seasons.

While Kelly’s observation of Tyreek Hill is alarming, Miami’s training camp still has a long way to go. He can gain steam in the coming weeks and return to the form that has terrorized opposing defenders for so long.

As arguably the fastest player in the league, he will be ready to perform during the games that matter. He will haul the balls from Dolphins quarterbacks, as proven by his 230 receptions over the last two seasons.

In a subsequent article, Kelly shared that Hill reintroduced himself at training camp after catching one of Tua Tagovailoa’s deep passes during an 11-on-11 scrimmage.

Therefore, “Cheetah” seems to be back on track, giving Dolphins fans something to look forward to in 2023.

Tyreek Hill doesn't seem concerned about Eli Apple’s signing

Miami signed Eli Apple after Jalen Ramsey suffered a knee injury that will sideline him until December. However, some bad blood between Apple and Tyreek Hill stemmed from their time with the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs respectively.

Apple isn’t afraid to speak his mind. He said words in the past that Hill didn’t like, especially leading to the 2021 AFC Championship Game.

Apple got the better of Hill in that game after the Bengals mounted a second-half comeback to win the AFC and book a ticket to Super Bowl LVI.

However, all is now well between the two competitors. Apple shared that Hill’s locker is directly across from his, and they have started to spend time together as well.

The Miami Dolphins will likely need exceptional efforts from Eli Apple and Tyreek Hill as they look to win their first playoff game since the 2000 season. They made it to last year’s playoffs but lost to the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card Round.