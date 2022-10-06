Donald Trump defends Herschel Walker amidst bombshell abortion allegations against 'pro-life' Republican

Former NFL running back Herschel Walker is deep into a Senate race in his home state of Georgia. During the campaign season, any and all information on a candidate is usually brought to light, and this time, the information is particularly damaging.

A report from the Daily Beast suggests that the pro-life candidate paid a girlfriend to have an abortion. The woman has receipts from the clinic and a bank deposit from Walker.

Former President Donald Trump, who is undoubtedly hoping to see the Republican candidate help take back control of the Senate, supported the former running back on Truth Social, a social media site similar to Twitter:

“Herschel has properly denied the charges against him, and I have no doubt he is correct."

Trump also said, according to CNBC:

“Herschel Walker is being slandered and maligned by the Fake News Media and obviously, the Democrats. They are trying to destroy a man who has true greatness in his future, just as he had athletic greatness in his past.”

Many other Republican figures supported their candidate and continue to campaign for his win in the state of Georgia.

Herschel Walker denies the claim but his son has grown frustrated with him

Walker took to Twitter to defend his name, calling this report "gutter politics." He tweeted out this statement:

"This is a flat out lie and I deny this in the strongest possible terms. This is another repugnant hatchet job from a Democrat activist disguised as a reporter who has obsessively attacked my family and tried to tear me down since this race started."

He continued, adding that the reported has harassed friends of the former NFL star's:

"He's harassed friends of mine, asking if I fathered their children. He's called my children 'secret' because I didn't want to use them as campaign props in a political campaign. Now, they're using an anonymous source to further slander me... It's disgusting, gutter politics."

He also mentioned that he is planning on suing the Daily Beast for defamation. The former running back's son, Christian, spoke out on Twitter, too:

“You’re not a ‘family man’ when you left us to bang a bunch of women, threatened to kill us, and had us move over 6 times in 6 months running from your violence."

You’re not a “family man” when you left us to bang a bunch of women, threatened to kill us, and had us move over 6 times in 6 months running from your violence. I know my mom and I would really appreciate if my father Herschel Walker stopped lying and making a mockery of us. You’re not a “family man” when you left us to bang a bunch of women, threatened to kill us, and had us move over 6 times in 6 months running from your violence.

The election takes place in about a month, so voters will be able to show how much they care about Walker's girlfriend's purported abortion.

