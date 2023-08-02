Donald Trump’s ‘fav author’ refuses to put ‘patriot’ Dak Prescott in top 10 NFL QBs list

Dak Prescott's Dallas Cowboys and Donald Trump's Republicans go together like peanut butter and jelly. An author endorsed by the former president and by default, a large chunk of the Republican electorate, gave his two cents on the largely Republican hero. Nick Adams' comments might leave the quarterback's fans a bit miffed, however.

Here's how he put it in a statement on X:

Nick Adams (Alpha Male) @NickAdamsinUSA @mavburnerr Dak is a patriot, he could easily be back in the Top 10 this year if he can reduce the interceptions.

Based on the statement, the author is indicating that he didn't believe that the quarterback was a top 10 player in 2022. However, it seemed that he believes Prescott was close to getting into the top 10 with just one tweak. One of the reasons some believe the quarterback found himself in the turnover lane too often was due to his receivers.

Well, Jerry Jones appeared to think so as well, considering he pulled the trigger on Brandin Cooks, a journeyman wide receiver who has earned at least one 1,000 yard season for four different teams. Fans are eager to see the two in action at full speed. Right now, there's plenty of opportunity to see the two throw and catch in practice, but the first look at the two on the gridiron isn't that far.

Cowboys preseason schedule in the spotlight: When will Dallas fans see the Dak Prescott x Brandin Cooks connection?

The Hall of Fame game takes place on Aug. 4 at 8 p.m. EST. It won't feature the Cowboys. Instead, the Browns and Jets will square off. That said, it essentially kicks off the football season for those who want something live to watch on television on a weekly basis.

The first Cowboys preaseason game takes place Aug. 12, at 5 p.m. EST. The second Cowboys preseason game takes place Aug. 19 at 10 p.m. EST. The last preseason game will be played Aug. 26 at 8 p.m. EST. All three games will be available on NFL+. If you're a local, check your local television schedule.

Beyond this, one can only speculate as to when Prescott and Cooks will step on the field. However, it is typical for the starters to play at least the first part of the first two preseason games and potentially the third as well. However, the best bet is to tune in for kickoff all three weeks to see what Mike McCarthy elects to do.