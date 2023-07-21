Tom Brady's Pickleball investment appears to have become something of a trendsetter.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion announced his involvement in Major League Pickleball last year headlining an ownership group by purchasing an expansion team for the 2023 season.

Tennis icon Kim Clijsters was also part of the same investment group, making for a star-studded ownership box.

Fellow NFL icon Drew Brees also hopped on the pickleball craze. Now, it appears Canada's very own Drake has also joined the bandwagon.

The five-time Grammy-winning rapper announced his decision to partner with Hollywood superstar Michael B Jordan to purchase a stake in Major League Pickleball's Brooklyn Aces franchise.

Per multiple reports, Drake has a net worth of between $250M-$270M.

“We’re thrilled to have this incredible group of investors join the Brooklyn Aces as we continue to grow the team and raise the profile of Major League Pickleball as a whole," Aces majority owner and NBA super agent Rich Kleiman said in a statement.

The 2022 edition of MLP finished with the largest single-event prize purse ($319,000) in pickleball history. The winner of the 2022 season (BLQK) took home $100,000 in prize money.

Tom Brady's investments in the spotlight

The Patriots legend's financial decisions have been in the news plenty of late.

A New York Times report earlier this month detailed the fallacy of Brady's involvement in cryptocurrency plaftorm, FTX.

As part of an endorsement deal with the company, Brady was reportedly paid $30 million, mostly in FTX stock. His ex-wife Gisele Bundchen was paid $18 million in a similar arrangement. The pair, who were married at the time, lost a combined $48 million in the FTX scandal.

Outside crypto, Brady started a clothing line titled ‘TB12' that's so far veered clear of controversy. He has also invested in an NFT platform named ‘Autograph’ which he founded along with Richard and Dillon Rosenblatt.

More recently, Tom Brady has purchased a minority stake in the WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces. He is also in talks to purchase a similar stake in the Las Vegas Raiders. Finally, the Patriots legend announced this week that he has purchased a team in the E1 World Championship, an electric boat racing league.

