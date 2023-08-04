“Dumb af” – Cowboys’ Trevon Diggs lashes out at ex-Eagles RB LeSean McCoy for dumping on Dak Prescott 

Dallas Cowboys training camp is well underway but all eyes were on cornerback Trevon Diggs and quarterback Dak Prescott this week.

Diggs and Prescott had a somewhat heated exchange this week, with the Cowboys CB telling his quarterback to 'shut his b*tch a*s up' in training.

via @clarencehilljr pic.twitter.com/GIA7AuPaut Trevon Diggs told Dak Prescott to “shut your bitch ass up” today at practice. Dak then proceeded to throw the football at Diggs as he jogged back to the defensive huddle… THIS TEAM IS WINNING THE DAMN SUPER BOWL!!!!via @clarencehilljr twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

It didn't take long for the video to go viral. Media talking heads promptly latched on to the altercation, delivering a number of wild takes.

Former Eagles running back LeSean McCoy was one of those in question.

On an FS1 show, McCoy said:

"I played with Tom Brady, played with Josh Allen, played with Patrick Mahomes, nobody on the team would even fix they lips to say something like that to the quarterback. A franchise quarterback?"

Cowboys star Trevon Diggs fires back at LeSean McCoy's Dak Prescott take

The former Eagle's hot take didn't go down well with Diggs.

The Cowboys cornerback quote tweeted his response to the video, saying:

"Sound dumb af.. saying anything."

Of course, the altercation between Diggs and Prescott is not a first in NFL training camp. Things get a little heated when players are out to prove themselves before preseason, especially when they're on opposite sides of the ball.

Prescott and Diggs both publicly commented on the situation on Thursday.

Diggs said:

"Stay out of our business. People don’t need to worry about what we got going on, our relationship, my relationship with my brother. Dak is the leader of our team. He’s going to go out there and have a great year. I have the utmost respect for Dak.”

Prescott responded to the situation by adding that he's the one who talks the most in training.

"I start a lot of it," the Cowboys QB told reporters.

The pair appear to have cleared the air since.

Dallas Cowboys 2023 schedule: Dak Prescott, Trevon Diggs face tough start to the season

The Cowboys will kick things off by locking horns with the New York Giants in Week 1, followed by a home game against Aaron Rodgers' Jets.

Week Date Opponent Time TV Channel 1 Sept. 10 New York Giants 8:20 p.m. NBC 2 Sept. 17 New York Jets 4:25 p.m. CBS 3 Sept. 24 Arizona Cardinals 4:25 p.m. Fox 4 Oct. 1 New England Patriots 4:25 p.m. Fox 5 Oct. 8 San Franciso 49ers 8:20 p.m. NBC 6 Oct. 16 Los Angeles Chargers 8:15 p.m. ESPN 7 BYE 8 Oct. 29 Los Angeles Rams 1 p.m. Fox 9 Nov. 5 Philadelphia Eagles 4:25 p.m. Fox 10 Nov. 12 New York Giants 4:25 p.m. Fox 11 Nov. 19 Carolina Panthers 1 p.m. Fox 12 Nov. 23 Washington Commanders 4:30 p.m. CBS 13 Nov. 30 Seattle Seahawks 8:15 p.m. Amazon Prime 14 Dec. 10 Philadelphia Eagles 8:20 p.m. NBC 15 Dec. 17 Buffalo Bills 4:25 p.m. Fox 16 Dec. 24 Miami Dolphins 4:25 p.m. Fox 17 Dec. 30 Detroit Lions 8:15 p.m. ESPN/ABC 18 Jan. 6/7 Washington Commanders TBD TBD

The schedule does get a bit easier from there until they face the 49ers in Week 5.

The Cowboys will be out for blood in Week 9 against the Eagles and will later face Philly once again in Week 14 in December.