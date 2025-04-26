Eli Manning gets 100% real on Giants drafting Jaxson Dart with special message for rookie QB

The New York Giants decided to acquire ex-Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart in the first round. They traded up with the Houston Texans to acquire him with the 25th pick. Dart was the second quarterback chosen in Round 1 after the Titans went with Cam Ward first overall.

After his selection, Jaxson Dart got a message from Giants legend and Ole Miss alum, Eli Manning. In a video shared on social media by the franchise, Manning congratulated Dart on getting drafted by the team. He also expressed his excitement to watch him showcase his potential with the Giants.

"Jaxson, congratulations on being drafted by the the New York Giants," Manning said. "Obviously there's a strong connection between Ole Miss quarterbacks and the Giants, going back to Charlie Conerly. And I'm excited that that tradition will continue with you.

"I'm not going to sit here and tell you what a great organization the Giants are. It will not take you long to figure that out by yourself. It's been an honor and a lot of fun rooting for you these past few years at Ole Miss. And I look forward to rooting for you for the Giants for the next 15 years. Congratulations pal."

Jaxson Dart appreciated the warm welcome from Giants legend Eli Manning, whom he views as a "role model" and looks forward to joining the franchise.

Manning - with 57,023 yards and 366 TDs in 236 games in his career - played five seasons with the Rebels (1999-2003) before being drafted as the first pick by the Giants in 2004. He spent 16 seasons with New York and secured two Super Bowl victories before retiring in 2020.

NFL insider gives one reason why the Giants decided to go with Jaxson Dart

Jaxson Dart going ahead of Shedeur Sanders was an interesting moment in the first round of this year's draft. Coach Prime's son ended up falling out of the top five after being projected as a prospect.

Per NFL insider Peter Schrager, there are reasons why the Giants felt like Jaxson Dart was a better prospect over Shedeur. They got to assess and scout the quarterback over the past two years because GM Joe Schoen's daughter studies at the university.

"Daboll knows him inside and out," Schrager said. "Joe Schoen's daughter goes to Ole Miss. Schoen has been around Ole Miss football for two years. This one is something they've always had in their back pocket, a guy they've always liked."

Apart from Dart, the New York Giants also acquired veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston through free agency on short-term deals. Thus, the ex-Ole Miss star will spend his rookie season learning the game under two veterans.

