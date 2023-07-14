Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks Eli and Peyton Manning delivered a congratulatory yet comical message to Jason and Travis Kelce during the 2023 ESPY Awards.

Their short skit revolved around how they’ve helped the Kelce brothers achieve success during the 2022 NFL season.

Toward the video’s end, Eli Manning said:

"All of which is to say that we're so proud of the Kelce brothers have had over the past year. And, of course, our role making it all happen."

Peyton Manning followed:

"Travis, Jason, in all seriousness, congratulations on all your success. You couldn't have done it without us."

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Peyton and @EliManning want credit for the Kelce family's success Peyton and @EliManning want credit for the Kelce family's success 😅 https://t.co/TH7A98mH0x

Jason and Travis Kelce competed against each other in Super Bowl LVII. Travis and the Kansas City Chiefs defeated Jason and the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in the end. However, they both garnered individual accomplishments throughout the year.

Jason Kelce earned his fifth First Team All-Pro selection and sixth Pro Bowl in 2022. Meanwhile, the younger of the Kelce brothers made it to his fourth First Team All-Pro and had his seventh consecutive 1,000-yard season.

Furthermore, Travis Kelce also had his third season with at least 100 receptions last year.

Eli Manning mentioned near the video’s start:

"The Kelces are now an impressive 3-2 in the Super Bowl. That’s pretty good."

But Peyton Manning added:

"Yes, it is. I know of a family that's 4-2, but still 3-2, nothing to be ashamed of."

Eli jested his older brother by commenting:

"Exactly. I can't imagine losing any Super Bowls, but I guess you can relate a little bit more, Peyton."

Eli won Super Bowls XLII and XLVI with the New York Giants over Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

His first Super Bowl title thwarted what could have been a perfect season for New England. He also won Super Bowl MVP honors in both instances.

Meanwhile, Peyton Manning lost Super Bowl XLIV with the Indianapolis Colts and Super Bowl XLVIII with the Denver Broncos.

However, he led Indianapolis to victory in Super Bowl XLI and Denver to a win in Super Bowl 50. Notably, he is the only five-time NFL Associated Press Most Valuable Player awardee.

Eli and Peyton Manning brought out more jokes for Jason and Travis Kelce

The Manning brothers also roasted the Kelces about the positions they play.

Peyton started:

“The Kelce brothers are only just getting started. But the quarterback, of course, is the most demanding position in football. In comparison, these guys do basically nothing on the field. I mean, they could play forever."

Eli Manning then said about Jason Kelce:

"Yeah, I mean Jason, the reason why every play starts with the center getting rid of the ball as quickly as possible. No one trusts you with the ball in your hands."

Likewise, Peyton Manning told Travis Kelce:

"And Travis, what position are you again? Are you a tight end? A receiver? A star of a flop reality show? Just pick one thing to focus on."

The Mannings also congratulated the Kelces for their off-field achievements, especially their popular podcast 'New Heights' and Travis hosting a 'Saturday Night Live' episode.

