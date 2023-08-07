Emmanuel Acho pleads athletes to take up Netflix's 'Quarterback' to make NFL a "global game"

The Netflix docuseries Quarterback has become a global phenomenon ever since it debuted almost a month ago, revealing much about the lives of Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota. Now, as casting for the second series ramps up, Emmanuel Acho wants the rest of the world to take notice.

In a two-part story that he posted on X, the former linebacker mentioned his encounter with an Australian woman during his vacation in Italy. The woman told she had watched Quarterback and fallen in love with the NFL as a result.

Emmanuel Acho @EmmanuelAcho I implore any @NFL athlete asked to be on @netflix “Quarterback” to say yes.



I was on a boat to Capri sitting next to a 25 year old Aussie woman named “Tilly”. She had never watched an NFL game & couldn’t name one player, but she had just seen “Quarterback” (1).

Using it as proof, he closed it by imploring the players to do their job and market the league more strongly amid pushback to feature in Netflix's blockbuster docuseries.

Emmanuel Acho @EmmanuelAcho Tilly began asking me about “the guy with the curly hair who just had a baby” (Mahomes) & she became an eagles fan based off watching them lose the SB.



The @NFL is working on becoming a global game, but until then, athletes please boost your *global* brand, if possible.

Why are NFL QBs refusing to feature on Netflix's Quarterback: What we know

Meanwhile, casting for Season 2 of Quarterback is not going as smoothly as expected. At least three players have been adamant about not wanting to appear on the docuseries, and they have their reasons. Ranging from disinterest to a desire to keep their personal lives under wraps.

One of them is the Miami Dolphins' QB Tua Tagovailoa, who cited his desire for privacy:

“I felt like the series was a lot more about their personal lives than it was about what they did on the football field. For me, that’s not something I like to do, especially show my kid on national television, or people seeing what I do.”

The Chicago Bears' Justin Fields shared a similar sentiment:

“Just having cameras around the building, I think that might change the vibe of everyone. I just want to keep it natural and organic and really just focus on what’s going on in the building.”

But the funniest response came from Dak Prescott, who joked that he did not need more media coverage when his Dallas Cowboys already had plenty of it:

“I get enough media. This team gets enough coverage.”

Other players who have turned down the offer include Lamar Jackson, Jalen Hurts, Joe Burrow, and Sam Howell. Both Jackson and Howell would rather focus on the season at hand, while Burrow and Hurts feel that it is not the right time for them.

Whatever the reasons, Omaha Productions is running out of time to convince the titular players to paper on its show, with preseason already underway.