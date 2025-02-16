Erin Andrews claps back at fans for creating false narrative around Jalen Hurts Super Bowl interview

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles won 40-22 in the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs. The 26-year-old quarterback once again stepped up on the biggest stage and led his team from the front.

After winning against the Chiefs, the Super Bowl MVP was interviewed by Fox Sports' Erin Andrews. Some fans on social media criticized her for her lack of excitement while talking to the Eagles star.

Andrews discussed it on the “Calm Down” podcast with Charissa Thompson and called out the fans who created the narrative. She explained the whole situation and emphasized her desire to stay calm at that moment.

“I'm disappointed both teams didn't win," Andrews said, per Yardbarker. "I actually was trying to slow down, be chill instead of being like, ‘Jalen, what does it mean?’ I was trying to be calm because he's [expletive] calm.... So I was like…you don't want the high-pitched voice. Whatever, I was chill.”

The Fox Sports sportscaster handled the situation quite well, as the fans on social media platforms love to create false narratives around how everyone favors the Chiefs.

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles are set up for continued success

Jalen Hurts at Super Bowl LIX Philadelphia Eagles Championship Parade - Source: Imagn

Jalen Hurts is part of arguably the best roster in the NFL. The Eagles' general manager, Howie Roseman, has done a tremendous job of drafting and trading for outstanding players, and the team is positioned to have continued success.

Philadelphia's defense played a crucial role in their Super Bowl victory. It was full of young players who will continue to get better, and the Eagles' defense is expected to remain among the best in the league.

Hurts was under a lot of pressure coming into the Super Bowl, but he was determined to avenge the loss in the Super Bowl from two years ago. The Eagles star was 17-of-22 passing for 221 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception with a passer rating of 119.7 in the Super Bowl. He also rushed for a game-high 72 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries.

Hurts will enter the next NFL season as arguably the best quarterback in the NFC, and since he has a stellar group of teammates around him, the two-time Pro Bowler could win the MVP.

