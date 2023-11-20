Erin Andrews' team issues clarification over old comments as Charissa Thompson controversy continues to unravel

Charissa Thompson's comments during a podcast last week now have Erin Andrews clarifying her stance on the notion. Thompson said last week that during her time as a sideline reporter, she would make up information if she wasn't able to get a hold of a head coach or player. That has since caused controversy among sideline reporters in the business.

Erin Andrews, who co-hosts the "Calm Down" podcast with Thompson, also said during a podcast with her two years ago that she too would do the same thing. Erin Andrews' spokesperson, Jill Fritzo, released a statement to the New York Times in regard to the controversy.

“For her entire career, Erin Andrews has worked very closely with coaches, players and P.R. staffs to ensure accuracy in her reporting."

Fritzo went on to explain that Erin Andrews would rely on previous information and research if she couldn't get answers on the sidelines. Andrews has been an NFL sideline reporter with FOX Sports since 2012.

Charissa Thompson apologized for the comments

Last week, Charissa Thompson appeared on Barstool Sports' "Pardon My Take." Thompson, who is now a host for Amazon Prime and FOX Sports' NFL coverage, alluded to her time as a sideline reporter.

She said that in the past, she has mentioned that she made up the information if she didn't have the opportunity to speak to a coach. The first time she said this was during her "Calm Down" podcast with Andrews.

"I've said this before so I haven't been fired for saying it, so I'll say it again … I would make up the report sometimes because the coach wouldn't come out at halftime, or it was too late, and I didn't want to screw up the report, so I was like, 'I'm just gonna make this up.'

Thompson faced blowback from other sideline reporters following her comments on "Pardon My Take." Tracy Wolfson of CBS, Molly McGrath of ESPN, and former NBC reporter Michele Tafoya all lashed out, saying that it was wrong for Charissa Thompson to do so.

The FOX Sports host later issued an apology on Instagram, apologizing if her remarks were taken the wrong way.

"Ok, let's address the elephant in the room. I have a responsibility to myself and my employers to clarify what is being reported," Thonpson said. "When on a podcast this week, I said I would make up reports early in my career when I worked as a sideline reporter before I transitioned to my current host role."

"Working in media, I understand how important words are and I chose the wrong words to describe the situation. I'm sorry. I have never lied about anything or been unethical during my time as a sports broadcaster," she added.

Charissa Thompson went on to add that she used the wrong words to express her feelings. She understands how vital the sideline reporter's work is and has never taken it for granted.