Dalvin Cook appears to be on his way out. According to Adam Schefter, the Vikings running back will be getting one last day on the trade block and will then be released. Meaning, any team could snatch him up.

However, Russell Wilson's Broncos have been named as a potential landing spot by multiple analysts. Taking to Twitter, Field Yates revealed a desire to see him land in Denver.

"I'd love to see him end up in Denver would be a really nice spot for him possibly a top 20 to 22-ish running back if he does end up in the Mile High City."

Alexander Mattison first 3 starts in 2021 with Cook out:

* 32 touches

* 25 touches



Broncos RB depth chart for 2023

While Broncos fans would undoubtedly love to see a star of the former Vikings star's caliber descend on the Mile High City as the Melvin Gordon fiasco of 2022, it leaves the team with a bit of a quandary.

Javonte Williams, a second-round pick with plenty of potential delayed by injuries, is on deck to start in 2023. However, with Cook in the building, it creates a split backfield or it runs the risk of holding back Williams' potential.

It goes without saying that Samaje Perine, Tony Jones Jr., and Tyler Badie would take a back seat to Cook and Williams. Cook has rushed for at least 1000 yards in each of the last four seasons after an injury-plagued start to his career. At 27 years old, many have braced for a return of injuries in the near future, but one can only wait and see.

Dalvin Cook cut: Which teams have been linked with the former Vikings star?

The Broncos are not the only team that has been connected to the Vikings star. The Miami Dolphins, seemingly missing a franchise running back, otherwise have an offense loaded for bear.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter The Miami Dolphins and Denver Broncos are two of the teams that are expected to have an interest in signing running back Dalvin Cook once he officially is released, per sources. There likely will be others, but those two have been monitoring Cook for weeks. The Miami Dolphins and Denver Broncos are two of the teams that are expected to have an interest in signing running back Dalvin Cook once he officially is released, per sources. There likely will be others, but those two have been monitoring Cook for weeks.

CBS Sports has listed the Buffalo Bills as an option as well. They have Stefon Diggs out wide, a competent defense, and a decent rushing attack in certain spots with Josh Allen. However, they still lack a bonafide running back. Could Cook be a fit in a reunion with Diggs?

One other option could be the San Francisco 49ers, who are notoriously unafraid to run the ball almost as much as the Baltimore Ravens. However, they routinely run into running back injuries and injuries at the quarterback position. At this point, prepping for injuries seems to be the most logical option.

