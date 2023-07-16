Patrick Mahomes craves to be as cool as Steph Curry, three years after signing $503,000,000 contract

Money cannot buy happiness and Patrick Mahomes' wish to be as cool as Steph Curry gave us an indication why. At the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship Tournament at Lake Tahoe, the Golden State Warriors star pulled off a sensational hole-in-one.

As a golf tournament for celebrities, when both the NFL and the NBA are in their offseasons, it attracts superstars from both sports. Patrick Mahomes and Steph Curry were both present along with a host of other big names such as Aaron Rodgers and Pat McAfee. Previously, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback had teamed up with tight end teammate Travis Kelce to take on the Splash Brother in 'The Match' golf tournament, which the NFL duo won.

But whatever any other celebrity might have done until now in this tournament, the basketball superstar stole the limelight when he sank the ball in a single stroke. Even Patrick Mahomes could not help but admire, directly tagging Steph Curry and saying,

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I wish i [sic] was as cool as Stephen Curry"

Looking at Patrick Mahomes and Steph Curry's contractual situations

Patrick Mahomes signed a mammoth $503 million contract extension in 2020 for a period of 10 years. Of that $477 million had guarantee mechanisms with him being able to opt out if those conditions are not met. Steph Curry's latest contract is $215.3 million for four years. Therefore, their average annual value is not that different in terms of earnings. Mahomes has a value of $50.3 million and Curry earns slightly more at $53.8 million a year.

Their net worths are also accordingly different. Patrick Mahomes has a net worth of around $70 million based on internet sources. Steph Curry is at $160 million. However, the basketball star has been in the league longer and is 35-years old. The NFL superstar began his career eight years later and is just 27-years of age.

That will allow Mahomes catch Curry, one assumes, when everything is said and done. He is certain to get contract revisions as the NFL salary cap increases in coming years. He won a Super Bowl, league MVP and Super Bowl MVP title last season, which means his value has only gone up since he last signed the contract.

However, it remains to be seen how much the Chiefs quarterback is actually going to leverage the situation to earn more. He has signalled that he wants titles and not money. Maybe if he can win three more Super Bowls and pass Curry's four NBA titles, he will find himself more satiated than with a bigger contract.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault