“Everybody needs to chill the fu*k out”: Travis Kelce’s ex Kayla Nicole drops honest take on Bad Bunny headlining Super Bowl LX after ICE controversy

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Oct 09, 2025 17:11 GMT
2024 FOX Winter Press Day - Source: Getty
Kayla Nicole gave her honest opinion of Bad Bunny being chosen as the SUper Bowl halftime performer. - Source: Getty

Kayla Nicole thinks that everybody should move on from the controversy surrounding Bad Bunny's selection for the Super Bowl LX halftime show. The rapper, who is from Puerto Rico was selected to perform and since then controversy has ensued amongst those who don't feel he was a good choice.

On her "The “Pre-Game” Podcast," Kayla Nicole said she couldn't believe that people were still complaining that they won't be able to understand the halftime show.

"The amount of people complaining because they're not gonna be able to understand the words cause they don't know Spanish. I listen to so many genres, I don't know what they're talking about," Kayla Nicole opened her thoughts with.
She then said that she listens to various genres of music and sometimes doesn't know the context of the lyrics but still enjoys it.

"I listen to NBA Youngboy and I have no clue what's going on. And, country music too, I love a country ballad, I could name like three beers and two cities in Texas and Tennessee you know what I mean. But I could still enjoy country music just like everybody needs to chill the f**k out, it's just the halftime show."
Bad Bunny has been critical of the current administration’s immigration policies and the use of ICE in various cities.

The administration has even said they will be sending ICE agents to Super Bowl LX ahead of his performance, despite the rapper being from Puerto Rico, a territory of the United States.

Kayla Nicole said 'imposter syndrome' nearly ruined her NYFW experience

Kayla Nicole recently admitted that she dealt with insecurity due to imposter syndrome that nearly ruined an experience for her. She spoke about attending fashion shows and red carpets at the New York Fashion Week and dealt with self-doubt ahead of the events. She said that at times she doubts whether she should be included in high-profile events.

"Fashion Week had me on the verge of a miiiiinii menty-b with a side of imposter syndrome — but here’s the reminder I had to give myself (and now giving y’all): You are meant to be in every single room you walk into. No person, no moment, no energy can take you off the path God already placed you on. ✨ Walk in it. Own it. Stand on it. 🫶🏾" Kayla described.
She reminded her podcast listeners to believe in themselves and that they deserve to be in every room they are invited.

Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

