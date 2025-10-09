“Everybody needs to chill the fu*k out”: Travis Kelce’s ex Kayla Nicole drops honest take on Bad Bunny headlining Super Bowl LX after ICE controversy

Kayla Nicole thinks that everybody should move on from the controversy surrounding Bad Bunny's selection for the Super Bowl LX halftime show. The rapper, who is from Puerto Rico was selected to perform and since then controversy has ensued amongst those who don't feel he was a good choice.On her &quot;The “Pre-Game” Podcast,&quot; Kayla Nicole said she couldn't believe that people were still complaining that they won't be able to understand the halftime show. &quot;The amount of people complaining because they're not gonna be able to understand the words cause they don't know Spanish. I listen to so many genres, I don't know what they're talking about,&quot; Kayla Nicole opened her thoughts with.She then said that she listens to various genres of music and sometimes doesn't know the context of the lyrics but still enjoys it. &quot;I listen to NBA Youngboy and I have no clue what's going on. And, country music too, I love a country ballad, I could name like three beers and two cities in Texas and Tennessee you know what I mean. But I could still enjoy country music just like everybody needs to chill the f**k out, it's just the halftime show.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBad Bunny has been critical of the current administration’s immigration policies and the use of ICE in various cities. The administration has even said they will be sending ICE agents to Super Bowl LX ahead of his performance, despite the rapper being from Puerto Rico, a territory of the United States.Kayla Nicole said 'imposter syndrome' nearly ruined her NYFW experienceKayla Nicole recently admitted that she dealt with insecurity due to imposter syndrome that nearly ruined an experience for her. She spoke about attending fashion shows and red carpets at the New York Fashion Week and dealt with self-doubt ahead of the events. She said that at times she doubts whether she should be included in high-profile events. &quot;Fashion Week had me on the verge of a miiiiinii menty-b with a side of imposter syndrome — but here’s the reminder I had to give myself (and now giving y’all): You are meant to be in every single room you walk into. No person, no moment, no energy can take you off the path God already placed you on. ✨ Walk in it. Own it. Stand on it. 🫶🏾&quot; Kayla described. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShe reminded her podcast listeners to believe in themselves and that they deserve to be in every room they are invited.