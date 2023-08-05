Recent developments in the running back market made players like Jonathan Taylor and Josh Jacobs disgruntled about their contract situations.

Some former and present players have supported their case, stating their worth to their respective teams.

However, one former player has had enough of the complaints. Mark Schlereth, a 12-year NFL offensive lineman, criticized what current running backs are doing to fight back.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Schlereth said during his recent appearance on The Rich Eisen Show:

“Frankly, I don’t have a lot of sympathy. You know what? You signed a collective bargaining agreement. You gave the franchise tag. You negotiated things like less practice time. And you negotiate stupid stuff.”

“Hey, I’m part of that. I’m guilty. Right, I was a player too. I understand it. You negotiate stupid stuff. They know you’re gonna negotiate stupid stuff. It doesn’t really matter. And that’s your own fault.”

Schlereth pulled out the collective bargaining agreement card, like how Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay responded to Jonathan Taylor’s trade request.

Irsay tweeted:

“NFL Running Back situation- We have negotiated a CBA, that took years of effort and hard work and compromise in good faith by both sides..to say now that a specific Player category wants another negotiation after the fact, is inappropriate. Some Agents are selling ‘bad faith’..”

Jim Irsay @JimIrsay NFL Running Back situation- We have negotiated a CBA,that took years of effort and hard work and compromise in good faith by both sides..to say now that a specific Player category wants another negotiation after the fact,is inappropriate. Some Agents are selling ‘bad faith’..

Taylor demanded a trade after meeting with Irsay. Earlier in the offseason, the 2021 rushing yards king mentioned that not having a long-term contract won’t distract him from playing in 2023. Market conditions might have changed his mind, especially with general manager Vick Ballard changing his tone.

Jonathan Taylor doesn’t have a second contract in place, even if he finished with 1,811 rushing yards in 2021. A high ankle sprain limited him to 11 games last season, but he still had respectable numbers of 861 yards and four touchdowns.

Worst yet, the Colts might place him under the non-football injury list even if he claims he never hurt his back. If this option pushes through, the Colts might not activate him for 2023, freeing them from paying his $4.3 million base salary.

They also have a Plan B: signing Kenyan Drake in case Taylor holds out.

Meanwhile, Josh Jacobs led the league in rushing yards last year. Despite the stellar season, the Las Vegas Raiders offered him the franchise tag worth $10 million. He waited outside the Raiders facility, hoping he would get a long-term deal. Unfortunately, his team stuck with their offer, which he hadn’t signed.

Schlereth told Jonathan Taylor and Josh Jacobs to embrace what the market dictates

The two-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman also addressed the online meeting attended by running backs like Josh Jacobs and Jonathan Taylor:

“As far as the running backs having a stupid Zoom meeting and complaining and whining about it. It is what it is; that’s the market. And that’s how market economics work. So, quit complaining about it.”

“I don’t remember any star running backs at the time standing up on their podiums, complaining about how unfair it is that the fullbacks were becoming extinct, as long as they were getting theirs.”

While Jonathan Taylor and Josh Jacobs are vital players to their offense, Schlereth played under a head coach who might have pioneered rushing by committee.

Schlereth played for the Denver Broncos in the late 90s, blocking for Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Davis. But Broncos head coach Mike Shanahan went with Mike Anderson and Olandis Gary when Davis got injured. Both of them rushed for over 1,100 yards in Davis’ place.

Christian McCaffrey, the highest-paid running back in 2023, plays for Mike’s son, Kyle Shanahan. But despite McCaffrey’s invaluable skill set, wide receiver Deebo Samuel was heavily involved in their run game.