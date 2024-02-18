Ex-Cowboys WR Dez Bryant bags $416,960 after Nevada's stunning comeback win over UNLV 

Dez Bryant built a reputation for being one of the most vocal players in the NFL during his career with the Dallas Cowboys. He has maintained a presence among fans in his post-retirement life, doing media appearances and staying active on his personal social media accounts.

Among the many financial ventures that Bryant has been exploring since retiring has been sports gambling. He admittedly enjoys wagering on games and often shares some of his plays from his various social media accounts. He was recently at it again from his X account, and this time, it was sharing a massive win on a multi-team parlay.

Bryant was apparently enjoying a loaded college basketball slate of games on Saturday, February 17, by placing a huge 13-team parlay to follow along with. He hit the first 12 legs of the parlay and shared a screenshot of the betting ticket on his X account at halftime of the final game.

Dez Bryant was offered nearly $80,000 as a cash out from BetMGM sportsbook when the Nevada Wolf Pack were trailing the UNLV Runnin' Rebels at halftime. Letting the bet ride would allow him to win nearly $417,000 but would require a comeback victory for Nevada. If they failed to do so, his near-hit would pay him absolutely nothing, making the cash out option appealing.

Despite mixed responses from his followers when he asked them whether or not he should accept the cash out, Bryant apparently let the bet ride, risking everything on a potential second-half comeback for the Wolf Pack. It ended up being a wise decision as UNLV eventually fell to a 69-66 final score.

Dez Bryant surely gambled heavily on the unlikely outcome of the game, but it resulted in him multiplying his winnings by more than five times as compared to what he would have won if he accepted the cash out. That's why they call it gambling, and in this case, it worked out.

How much money did Dez Bryant pocket from his CBB parlay?

Dez Bryant

The screenshot that Dez Bryant shared to his X account for his monstrous 13-leg parlay winner included just under $417,000 in winnings. This was questioned by one of his commenters, who pointed out that he shared in one of his live videos that he pocketed a $317,000 victory, or around $100,000 less than the ticket claimed to win.

Bryant fired back with a response seemingly annoyed that he felt like he was being accused of lying about his wager. He also gave a simple answer to why he claimed to win less than the ticket said as his actual take-home amount is the win minus taxes. Gambling winnings require a 24% tax before being awarded, so the math checks out that he was being honest about his roughly $317,000 profit.