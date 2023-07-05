Former NFL offensive lineman Alejandro Villanueva is the best person to ask regarding the parallels between football and the military.

Therefore, Jason Kelce picked his mind by asking during a recent episode of the "New Heights Podcast":

“Do you think that the same structure, leadership style, and teaching styles in the military are the best ways to teach players in football?”

The seven-year NFL veteran answered:

“That's an amazing question that I've asked myself many, many times because it's been always hilarious to see how NFL teams utilize the military and use a lot of lingo like, we're going to war, boys. This is 100% pseudoscience.”

Alejandro Villanueva showed his versatility while playing for the Army Black Knights. While initially recruited as a tight end, he also played defensive end during his first year and had stints at wide receiver and left tackle as well.

After playing for the Army, the Mississippi-born athlete had three tours of duty in Afghanistan. He signed with the Philadelphia Eagles after his active duty but was waived before the start of the 2014 NFL season.

The Pittsburgh Steelers then signed him and he played there for seven seasons. He was a Pro Bowler in 2017 and 2018. Spotrac reveals that he earned $33.4 million in eight seasons.

Meanwhile, Alejandro Villanueva gave his perspective on the changing relationship between football and the military while speaking to Jason and Travis Kelce.

“What I thought about football is that football was created out of the lack of war between men in between war periods. And so, men, in order to feel themselves as, you know, worthier or whatever, they came up with his game of football, which includes a lot of the same concepts as the military.

“And so, football and the military have always been, you know, they've used the same values. They've used the same structure. So, it's extremely similar. Now, in reality, it is not the same at all.”

Alejandro Villanueva on how the military reflects the nation's progress

Alejandro Villanueva also believes that the military is always a step forward to bring pride to their country.

He said:

“I think the military is always ahead of society, when it comes to everything. I think the military is always because the military truly represents the country and the nation... So the military transitioned before the NFL did, yeah, in that aspect.

“If you look at it in terms of social progress, the military has always been leading. They usually [lead] because they have to recruit people from the population. And so, they have to understand what the American population wants and needs and how they operate and they have to cater their training to them.”

Villanueva has been unapologetic in taking pride in his military history and the symbols representing the United States. That's why he became the lone Pittsburgh Steelers player present during the national anthem in a September 2017 game versus the Chicago Bears.

The rest of the squad, including coach Mike Tomlin, skipped the Star-Spangled Banner in protest of the killings of Black people by the police.

Three years later, he placed Sergeant First Class Alwyn Cashe's name on top of Antwon Rose Jr. Cashe posthumously received the Silver Star in 2005, while a police officer killed Rose Jr. after a June 2018 drive-by shooting.

Alejandro Villanueva retired from the NFL in March 2022 after spending his final NFL season with the Baltimore Ravens. He also joined Fox Deportes as lead NFL analyst in January 2023.

