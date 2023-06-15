Emmanuel Acho named Lamar Jackson the quarterback who could match Patrick Mahomes' credentials for the 2023 NFL season.

The former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker shared his thoughts after Joe Burrow said that Mahomes is the best quarterback in the league.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate



#Bengals QB Joe Burrow on who the best QB in the world is right now: "I don't think there's any argument right now. It's Patrick [Mahomes]. Until someone has a better year than he's had. He's the one to knock off." #Bengals QB Joe Burrow on who the best QB in the world is right now: "I don't think there's any argument right now. It's Patrick [Mahomes]. Until someone has a better year than he's had. He's the one to knock off."https://t.co/8vWm5N58Dd

Acho said to LeSean McCoy in a recent episode of Fox Sports 1's Speak:

"Lamar Jackson has already proven himself to be a unanimous league MVP, something that even Mahomes hasn't done. So, at least, with Lamar Jackson, there's some built-in equity there, 2019 unanimous MVP."

"So, if he has a dream season, he would have two regular season MVPs, then a Super Bowl and a Super Bowl MVP."

"I get it. He would still be shy a Super Bowl and a Super Bowl MVP, even if Lamar has a dream season. But at least an argument could be had. He has something Mahomes does not have: a unanimous MVP."

The Baltimore Ravens scooped up Jackson with the last pick on Day 1 of the 2018 NFL Draft. Four quarterbacks were selected before him: Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Josh Allen, and Josh Rosen, in that order.

However, Jackson was already the league's best player by his sophomore season. He became the second quarterback in NFL history to have 1,000 rushing yards in a season. Aside from 1,206 rushing yards and seven touchdowns in 2019, he also threw for 3,127 yards and 36 touchdowns.

Those numbers earned him Pro Bowl and First Team All-Pro selections. He also received all 50 votes for the NFL Associated Press Most Valuable Player award.

Lamar Jackson will lead a Baltimore Ravens offense in transition

Hiring Todd Monken to replace Greg Roman signals a priority shift for Jackson and the Ravens offense. Roman preferred the run, allowing Gus Edwards, J.K. Dobbins, and Latavius Murray to thrive.

But Monken puts more weight on the passing game, based on his experience as wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator.

In his last stop before joining Baltimore, the Georgia Bulldogs defense might have taken the spotlight from Monken and the offense. However, his pro spread scheme helped the Bulldogs complete a perfect 2022 season and put up 65 points against TCU in the 2023 CFP National Championship Game.

Monken wants Jackson to be more accountable as a passer, and the Ravens gave him the targets to help him excel. They drafted Zay Flowers after giving Odell Beckham Jr. a one-year deal that could be worth up to $18.

They also signed Nelson Agholor to play with Rashod Bateman and tight end Mark Andrews. While his mobility is a massive part of his repertoire, relying less on it will help Lamar Jackson avoid injuries.

