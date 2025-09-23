Ex-ESPN host Jemele Hill calls out Laura Loomer over "ghetto black b**ch" comments from far-right political activist aimed at Jasmine Crockett

Ex-ESPN host Jemele Hill took issue with Laura Loomer's comments against a United States congresswoman. Hill, whose work has evolved from commenting on sports to touching on different topics, such as Donald Trump getting involved in a Caitlin Clark controversy. On Sunday, Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, joined CNN's &quot;State of the Union&quot; to discuss her decision to vote against a measure honoring Charlie Kirk, a right-wing podcaster and activist killed at an event at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10. Crockett lamented that only two &quot;Caucasians&quot; joined her opposition to the measure.Loomer reacted to those remarks on X (formerly Twitter), calling Crockett the B-word and accusing her of hating America.&quot;It hurts my heart that we have ghetto black b****es who hate America serving in Congress,&quot; Loomer tweeted.On Monday, Jemele Hill reacted to Loomer's tweet, sharing a screenshot of the post with a sarcastic message.&quot;I’m sure this was totally taken out of context,&quot; Hill wrote.After Loomer doubled down and said he meant every word of that tweet, Hill dared her to act as brave when the Congresswoman was around.&quot;Oh I know you did. Let’s see if you can keep that same energy if you see the Congresswoman in person,&quot; Hill posted.Jemele Hill @jemelehillLINKOh I know you did. Let’s see if you can keep that same energy if you see the Congresswoman in person.Loomer didn't stop there and continued to attack Crockett.&quot;Can you arrange a face to face meeting? She already physically attacked my DC correspondent. I dare @JasmineForUS to put her hands on me the same way she put her hands on @TheCharlesDowns. I dare her. Do you think I’m afraid of some ratchet Congresswoman who should be working at KFC asking me if I want it extra crispy instead of occupying space in Congress?&quot;Jemele Hill responds to Megyn Kelly &quot;ugly&quot; commentsJemele Hill has engaged in heated exchanges in recent days. In a Sept. 18 video, the former ESPN host clapped back at conservative commentator Megyn Kelly after she told Hill she needed make up, because she couldn't be &quot;ugly on the inside and out&quot; due to Hill's comments on Charlie Kirk's death.“I get called names all the time, but what you not gonna do is call me ugly, because this face card ain’t never been declined,” Hill said.Kelly wasn't the only one who criticized Hill. Jason Whitlock also came after the ex-ESPN talent, going as far as saying Hill suffered from mental illness.