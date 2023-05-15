In a rare sight, NFL players have converged in the same location league-wide between February and summer training camp to do their offseason practices. Usually, vacations are a fraction of the time in comparison to work. Instead, for NFL players this time of year, the work has become the vacation from free time.

Still, the ongoing minicamps obstruct one big holiday. Many teams held practice on Mother's Day for players, many of whom traveled hundreds or thousands of miles to be available. In a tweet posted online, former general manager Scott Pioli called for the league to reconsider the timing. Here's how he put it:

Scott Pioli @scottpioli51

We all understand Christmas & Thanksgiving in-season work but maybe a small concession to get better? Question for @NFL - I know I was once a BIG part of the problem but in spirit of "football is family" any way we can discuss no football activity/mini-camp on #MothersDay We all understand Christmas & Thanksgiving in-season work but maybe a small concession to get better? #NFL Question for @NFL - I know I was once a BIG part of the problem but in spirit of "football is family" any way we can discuss no football activity/mini-camp on #MothersDay ?We all understand Christmas & Thanksgiving in-season work but maybe a small concession to get better? #NFL

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Question for @NFL - I know I was once a BIG part of the problem but in spirit of "football is family" any way we can discuss no football activity/mini-camp on #MothersDay ? We all understand Christmas & Thanksgiving in-season work but maybe a small concession to get better?#NFL"

When do NFL OTAs take place?

Carolina Panthers Rookie Minicamp

With OTAs coming into full view and practices in full swing for the next few weeks, many are wondering how long the practices specifically will go on for. Put simply, it depends on the team, but, generally speaking, every team's offseason practices take place in the same window of the offseason, per league media.

For example, the Dallas Cowboys begin their offseason program on May 22 and conclude the workouts in mid-June. The only mandatory minicamp takes place from June 6-8, but most players feel compelled to show up for the other dates as well.

When does training camp start?

Indianapolis Colts Training Camp

For many fans, the season begins when training camp gets underway long before the first preseason game, This year, according to league media, New Orleans will kick off the first training camp of 2023 on July 20th, which is when rookies are required to report.

Jeff Zrebiec @jeffzrebiec Zay Flowers on NFL practices: “It’s more sped up. It’s urgent. It’s part of the building process.” Zay Flowers on NFL practices: “It’s more sped up. It’s urgent. It’s part of the building process.” https://t.co/jqEdAiOHRn

Veterans are required to arrive a week later. San Francisco will be the last team to start their training camp, requiring rookies to report on July 30th.

Poll : 0 votes