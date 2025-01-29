Ex-NFL LB sounds alarm for Eagles as Kellen Moore interviews for Saints ahead of Super Bowl 59

Former NFL LB Emmanuel Acho questioned the timing of Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore's head coaching interview with the New Orleans Saints. His comments highlighted potential distractions before Philadelphia's Super Bowl matchup against Kansas City.

Moore guided the Eagles' offense to a dominant 55-23 win over Washington in the NFC Championship. His play-calling produced seven rushing touchdowns, demonstrating his ability to maximize Philadelphia's offensive weapons.

Speaking on The Facility Show on January 29, 2025, Acho expressed his concerns;

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I'm happy for Kellen Moore, but I simultaneously hate that he is about to get another interview, potentially to become the head coach for New Orleans. I hate it because you need Kellen Moore as locked in, as dialed in, as focused as possible to outdo and outscheme Steve Spagnuolo," said Acho.

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo called Kellen Moore the "most likely" candidate for the Saints job. CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones reported Moore sits "in the driver's seat" following his strong interview performance on Monday.

Kellen Moore's offensive strategy in Philadelphia

NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Baltimore Ravens - Source: Imagn

"The Eagles have the better team. The only way the Eagles lose a Super Bowl this year is if they get out-coached," Acho stressed. "The Eagles got the better roster on offense. Eagles got the better roster on defense."

Kellen Moore's offensive strategy shifted in Philadelphia. He moved from his signature fast-paced passing attack to a run-heavy system that wore down opponents. This adaptability stems from his deep football background.

His journey began as an undrafted quarterback who backed up stars like Matthew Stafford and Tony Romo. Moore became college football's first quarterback to win 50 games as a starter before transitioning to coaching.

Former teammate Dan Orlovsky praised Moore's evolution;

"Super intelligent, didn't necessarily command a room like some guys do in a head coaching role. But I do think it's grown. I like the fact that he was in Dallas, L.A., and Philly, experiencing different places."

Saints Hall of Famer Lance Moore reinforced this assessment;

"Smart guy, very very very smart guy. That, even though he wasn't playing, he was like another coach in the locker room, on the field."

The situation creates unique challenges. Moore will be in New Orleans next week as the Eagles' designated home team prepares for the Super Bowl. League rules prevent the Saints from contacting him until after the game.

Meanwhile, the Saints present a major rebuilding project. They finished 5-12 last season and rank last in NFL cap space. These issues await Moore if he accepts the role, but first, he must focus on outmaneuvering Kansas City's defense in Super Bowl 59.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback