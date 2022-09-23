Ex-NFL QB baffled with Ime Udoka-Celtics coverage amid Brett Favre's $70m Mississippi welfare scandal

Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre's role in a welfare scandal in Mississippi has been made public, but it has not dominated the headlines. So when the news broke on Thursday morning concerning Boston Celtics head coach Ime Oduka, there was some backlash over the coverage of each story.

Oduka is facing a year-long suspension after having a consensual relationship with a female member of the Boston Celtics staff. Oduka's actions are against the team's code of conduct. Other NBA coaches have received suspensions for just one or two games for their conduct on the floor during a game. The news of the possible suspension was broadcast on all media outlets.

Whereas the news of former NFL quarterback Brett Favre possibly using welfare funds to build a volleyball stadium at his alma mater is mum.

Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III took to Twitter on Thursday morning to voice his displeasure at how each story has been covered. Griffin went on to say that, if someone has a problem with Udoka's situation, which is a personal matter and not with Favre's, then that is the real issue. He went on to say that Mississippi is the poorest state in the country and how Favre stole millions of dollars that was supposed to be used to the state's citizens.

"If you are more upset about Ime Udoka and the Celtics situation than Brett Favre STEALING MILLIONS IN WELFARE MONEY FROM THE POOREST PEOPLE IN OUR COUNTRY IN MISSISSIPPI then you are part of the problem."-via @RGIII

Robert Griffin III @RGIII If you are more upset about Ime Udoka and the Celtics situation than Brett Favre STEALING MILLIONS IN WELFARE MONEY FROM THE POOREST PEOPLE IN OUR COUNTRY IN MISSISSIPPI then you are part of the problem. If you are more upset about Ime Udoka and the Celtics situation than Brett Favre STEALING MILLIONS IN WELFARE MONEY FROM THE POOREST PEOPLE IN OUR COUNTRY IN MISSISSIPPI then you are part of the problem.

Griffin's take is just one of many on social media and media outlets that feel that there is a lack of equality when it comes to these stories.

The Udoka news was still the topic of conversation, even as news of a possible plea deal could implicate Favre further. The former director of the Department of Human Services, who was indicted on over two dozen charges, is expected to plead guilty on Thursday as part of a plea deal. He has also agreed to work with authorities in charge of the investigation.

Brett Favre's former teammate calls him out about Mississippi fraud case

American Family Insurance Championship - Round Two

On Thursday morning, Sage Rosenfels took to Twitter to call out his former teammate Brett Favre and his role in a welfare fraud case. Sage Rosenfels was a backup quarterback for the Minnesota Vikings the same season that Brett Favre signed with the team.

Rosenfels tweeted that, since he retired, he has been fortunate not to steal millions of dollars from the less fortunate in his home state. The tweet had over 42,000 likes as of Thursday afternoon.

"Since retirement, I have been lucky to avoid stealing millions of dollars from the poorest people in my state."-via @SageRosenfels18

Sage Rosenfels @SageRosenfels18 Since retirement, I have been lucky to avoid stealing millions of dollars from the poorest people in my state. Since retirement, I have been lucky to avoid stealing millions of dollars from the poorest people in my state.

Rosenfels played in the National Football League from 2001 until 2012. The now 44-year-old was drafted by Washington in the fourth round of the 2001 NFL Draft out of Iowa State. Throughout his career, he played for Washington, Miami, Houston, Minnesota, New York Giants and MInnesota. He retired in August 2012.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far