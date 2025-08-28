Ex-Steelers' Antonio Brown takes shot at Zion Williamson after BBL clip goes viral

Antonio Brown continues to make noise on social media with his unfiltered messages. The former Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver remains active on X (formerly Twitter) after fleeing the United States following a fight outside a boxing celebrity event in Miami.Brown has become famous for taking shots and trolling people online, regardless of their gender, profession or background. After reacting to Travis Kelce's engagement with Taylor Swift and the messy divorce of Tyreek Hill and Keeta Vaccaro, Brown mocked NBA star Zion Williamson on Thursday.Brown reacted to a video of an unknown woman playing golf. The caption of the original post criticized an alleged &quot;BBL&quot; procedure. AB joined the conversation and joked about Williamson being the person recording the video.&quot;Zion Williamson on the other end of that camera 4 sure…&quot; Brown tweeted.Williamson, star of the New Orleans Pelicans, starred in big controversy when a porn star, Moriah Mills, accused him of cheating on her with his baby momma back in 2023. The situation escalated reached a point where Mills threatened to show explicit videos she had of the former No. 1 overall pick.She also leaked Williamson's messages and put him in a complex position while he recovered from an injury. Many fans noticed that Williamson liked Mills' phenotype and started trolling him over that.Antonio Brown didn't forget about it and reminded a lot of people about that &quot;wild&quot; 2023 offseason scandal Williamson starred in.Antonio Brown trolls Travis Kelce after Chiefs' TE got engaged to Taylor SwiftAntonio Brown, like many others, reacted to the big news regarding Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship. The wide receiver took to X and joked about Kelce planning to propose sooner, before his plans were completely ruined: the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 in Super Bowl LIX.“Travis was 100% gonna propose after the last Super Bowl but they got their teeth kicked in lmao,” Brown posted Wednesday.The Chiefs intended to become the first team to win three consecutive Super Bowls until Nick Sirianni, Jalen Hurts and Co. dominated the back-to-back defending champions.Many thought that would be the end of Kelce's career and the start of his engagement with Swift, but the Eagles had different plans.The 2025 season is about to start and Chiefs fans hope Swift's engagement ring isn't the only one they see this campaign.