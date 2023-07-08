Former Dallas Cowboys and free agent running back Ezekiel Elliott is looking to join a new team this offseason.

After being released by the Dallas Cowboys on March 15, 2023, Elliott has yet to sign with a new team, with each day getting closer to the 2023 season.

Initially, it was believed that there were a bunch of teams interested in the veteran back, but it was more of a wish list of teams that Zeke preferred to play for.

As the NFL preseason is a month away, Elliott recently posted a video of him running drills, showing he still has power, agility, and speed at the age of 27.

NFL fans react to Ezekiel Elliott's recent workout video

Elliott has posted many off-season videos of him working out, but this one stood out. Fans were quick to notice and clown the commentary between Elliott and his trainer in the background.

Here's how fans reacted:

Ezekiel Elliott update: is there much interest in the former NFL rushing leader?

Ezekiel Elliott during Carolina Panthers v Dallas Cowboys

While it would seem like Ezekiel Elliott would have a lot of interest from the free agency market, he simply hasn't.

NFL reporter Jane Slater spoke on NFL Network at the end of June and gave an update on Elliott's interest from other teams. She said that the only way the Dallas Cowboys would re-sign him is if one of their running backs got hurt. She also said that many guys in the Dallas room would want him back in their locker room.

"They're just not talking about it. When I asked if there would be a situation where they would bring him back, it sounds like the same answer I've gotten from a number of teams: it would basically require an injury to one of their (other) running backs. ....

"As much as I know a lot of guys in the locker room would love Ezekiel Elliott to come back, there just doesn't seem like there's a lot of smoke here."

NFL Network @nflnetwork



talks about the possibility of seeing Zeke back in a Cowboys uniform (Via “I know a lot of guys in the locker room would love for Ezekiel Elliott to come back.” @SlaterNFL talks about the possibility of seeing Zeke back in a Cowboys uniform(Via @NFLTotalAccess “I know a lot of guys in the locker room would love for Ezekiel Elliott to come back.”@SlaterNFL talks about the possibility of seeing Zeke back in a Cowboys uniform 👀 (Via @NFLTotalAccess) https://t.co/pSnkcNYjaM

There was also a report from a league insider that Elliott could sign with the Los Angeles Chargers and team up with former offensive coordinator, Kellen Moore. It remains to be seen if Elliott will join a new team and have a big role in their backfield.

