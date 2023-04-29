Will Levis was expected to be a top-five pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, but he became a second-round pick. The Tennessee Titans traded him up and drafted him with the 33rd overall pick.

Not many saw Levis falling down the ranks in the draft, but fans began to point out how his wild preferences in food led to this point. Before the draft, Levis posted a video where he was seen putting mayonnaise in his coffee.

WG @NvictusManeo @SportsCenter No team wants to draft a player that puts mayo in his coffee. Will Levis did this to himself. @SportsCenter No team wants to draft a player that puts mayo in his coffee. Will Levis did this to himself. https://t.co/ldcHUO8Oo3

However, the new Titans quarterback has come clean about the video and revealed that he doesn't practice that thing in a short segment with Mina Kimes. Here's what Will Levis said:

“I don't actually put mayonnaise in my coffee, I’d love to get that straight.”

Now that Levis has stated that he doesn't put mayonnaise in his coffee, maybe NFL fans will begin to love him. Prior to the draft, everyone was shocked to see a couple of Levis' videos that went viral.

The former Kentucky quarterback has had a tough start to his life in the NFL, and it will be interesting to see how he responds going forward.

Will Levis is not yet the Titans starting QB

Will Levis: NFL Combine

The Tennessee Titans now have three quarterbacks on their roster that could fight for the starting job. Head Coach Mike Vrabel has stated that Ryan Tannehill is still the starting quarterback, with Malik Willis and Levis being the QB2 and QB3 respectively.

There have been reports of the Titans not being happy with Tannehill and Willis, which might put Levis in a great position to become the starting quarterback of the franchise.

However, there is still a lot of time left for the new season to take that place. Levi has great upside and if he is able to reach his potential then he could become one of the best quarterbacks in the league.

He has often been compared to Josh Allen, and the Buffalo Bills quarterback took time to become an elite quarterback. As a result, the Titans need to be patient with Levis, and hopefully, Vrabel will be able to get the best out of him.

