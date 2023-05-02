Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to an impressive Super Bowl win over the Philadelphia Eagles this past February. Nielsen ratings initially said it was one of the most watched sporting events in history, and it's not changing their original stance.

FOX Sports reported on Tuesday morning that this year's big game was indeed the most-watched ever. The match between Mahomes' Chiefs and the Jalen Hurts' Eagles averaged 115.1 million viewers.

This is the most ever to watch the biggest game of the year. NFL fans gathered around their friends and family to watch Mahomes overcome a deficit and lead his team to victory all while dealing with an ankle injury.

"BREAKING: Fox Sports has discovered that Super Bowl LVII was the most-watched of all time after all — averaging 115.1 million viewers. Nielsen is issuing the new record number after a review revealed irregularities."

Nielsen corrected their original findings after realizing that there were some 'irregularities' in their original statement. The agency originally reported that 113 million viewers had tuned in across all of the FOX Sports platforms to watch the big game. Nielsen has now said that there was an encoding issue that led to the mistake in the count.

The 115.1 million viewers that tuned in for Super Bowl LVII broke the original record that was set in 2015. That year witnessed the Super Bowl XLIX which saw Tom Brady and the New England Patriots defeat Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks. That game brought in 114.4 million viewers during the telecast.

FOX has broadcast three of the top 5 most-watched Super Bowl games

Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles

The major networks: NBC, CBS, and FOX Sports, are working on a rotation basis as to who gets the opportunity to host the big game each year. In the list of the top five most-watched Super Bowls in NFL history, three were broadcast on FOX.

This year's Super Bowl LVII, which saw Patrick Mahomes win his second Lombardi Trophy in his young career, was on FOX Sports and FOX Sports Deportes. It was also available for streaming on the network's platforms.

Super Bowl XLVIII, in which the Seattle Seahawks had a big-time win over the Denver Broncos 43-8 at MetLife Stadium, brought in 112.7 million for FOX. Super Bowl LI, better known as the '28-3' game, saw Tom Brady lead the Patriots to one of the best comeback wins ever, over the Falcons. That had 111.3 million viewers and was also shown on FOX Sports.

