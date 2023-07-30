Jerry Jones has never been afraid to pay his players since becoming the Cowboys owner in 1989. However, Jones has drawn a line in the sand with one of the best offensive linemen in the NFL.

Eight-time Pro Bowler Zack Martin has not reported to the team's training camp amid a contract dispute. Martin is due $13.5 million this upcoming season as he seeks a new deal. Fans took to Twitter to urge the 80-year-old to pay Martin:

Yozora ※ @camashinra Doesn’t wanna pay one of the best guards ever lol open that fucking checkbook old man twitter.com/jonmachota/sta…

Zee-Dee @Zeee_Dee @jonmachota Now that’s just disrespectful to a team legend

Blake Abraham @blake_abraham One of the most cash rich teams in the league can’t pay a top 10 player in football $6M extra a year to match his positional counterparts… twitter.com/jonmachota/sta…

✭Δ ✭ @Workhard_90 🏾 @jonmachota Jerry please pay the best guard in the league

Scott Anderson @MustangScott @jonmachota Maybe use some money to pay your future HOF offensive lineman. Seems important.

However, other fans noted that the team gave Martin a six-year, $84 million contract extension in June 2018:

krista @LaylasMama2020 @jonmachota I mean, Martin is 32 and probably on the backend of his career while Micah is a baby still and so much upside. Martin still has a couple years left on contract. He picked the worst time to ask for money and he damn well knows it

Dale Winger @DaleWinger @jonmachota Zack Martin got paid



Two years left on an $84MM contract



If he wants to forgo $28MM to sit his age 33 & 34 seasons, let the man sit and see how much he can get back in his age 35 season as a free agent

AmosOtisNixon @AO_Nixon @jonmachota I hate how correct Jerry is on this.

The Dallas Cowboys owner made it clear that the reason he won't renegotiate with Zack Martin is because he has to pay the younger players on the team. More specifically, linebacker Micah Parsons. He said:

"It's not about precedent. It's about facts. We need the money to pay (Micah) Parsons. We need the money to pay the players that we got to pay in the future. It's a fact. It's not even a philosophy. It's just a fact.

"Those dollars are there and we have this at this level, and if you redid all the contracts, then you never could put a roster together."

Martin will have the third-highest cap hit for the Cowboys at $11.04 million. Quarterback Dak Prescott ($26.8 million) and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence ($17.1 million) have larger cap hits.

The offensive guard is a six-time All-Pro who's started all 137 games for Dallas over nine seasons.

He has a total of 20 penalties and didn't allow Prescott to be sacked last season. The 32-year-old is a member of the Hall of Fame All-2010s Team.

How much would Jerry Jones have to pay Micah Parsons in a new deal?

Dallas Cowboys LB Micah Parsons

Parsons is in the third year of his rookie deal as Jerry Jones made it clear that he's a priority. The two-time All-Pro is eligible for a contract extension next year and it could reset the linebacker market.

Per Bill Barnwell of ESPN, the linebacker could get $32 million per year in a new deal. It would be the largest deal per year for any linebacker in NFL history.

Yet, we'll see if Jerry Jones can get the Martin situation sorted to make way for Parson's likely extension.

