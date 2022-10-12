“This dude is doing literally everything except going home” – NFL fans troll Tom Brady’s latest investment amid reports of impending divorce with Gisele Bundchen 

With new updates rolling in every other day, fans are thoroughly invested in Tom Brady and his rumored divorce from Gisele Bundchen. Their relationship has made headlines since the 2022 NFL season commenced, especially since there's not been a direct statement.

Despite multiple divorce rumors, both Brady and Bundchen continue to work with their professional commitments. While Brady focuses on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bundchen is said to prioritize her work.

However, Brady's recent investment has caught everyone's attention. The Bucs QB, along with Kim Clijsters, will be leading a group to buy a Major League Pickleball expansion team. What didn't sit well with fans, however, was the odd timing. As multiple divorce rumors continue to take center stage, fans have resorted to trolling Brady for his behavior.

Jon @Jon1222 @BleacherReport @FOS Now I see why Gisele is divorcing him @BleacherReport @FOS Now I see why Gisele is divorcing him

TheMiddleChildofOne @MiddleOfOne @BleacherReport @FOS Glad to see in the midst of his family collapsing, his team discombobulated, and his future eroding---Tommy has his priorities straight. @BleacherReport @FOS Glad to see in the midst of his family collapsing, his team discombobulated, and his future eroding---Tommy has his priorities straight.

Adam @XRPman83 @BleacherReport @FOS Tom is divorcing just to be part owner of a pickle all team?! Damn times are tough. @BleacherReport @FOS Tom is divorcing just to be part owner of a pickle all team?! Damn times are tough.

☞LANK☜ @DjLank @BleacherReport @FOS Shit I thought Tom was out here movin quick for a second @BleacherReport @FOS Shit I thought Tom was out here movin quick for a second 😂😂

The majority of the users seemed confused and surprised by the news. Many believe that Brady should be back home. Brady's work is speculated to be the cause of their split. Bundchen supposedly wanted him to focus on their family, but he ended up playing for another season. Combined with traveling and staying apart, the 42-year-old supermodel ended up leaving their house. Weeks later, Bundchen was rumored to have hired divorce lawyers.

Has Gisele Bundchen confirmed split with Tom Brady?

Despite somewhat avoiding the public eye, Bundchen might have given away her relationship status. The former Victoria's Secret Angel made a cryptic comment in a quote, which encouraged breaking up with inconsistent partners.

Bundchen's comment was a simple prayer emoji, which could indicate her agreeing with the quote. The quote was written by author Jay Shetty, who has a new book coming out soon. Bundchen was also spotted in a building with legal offices. Her heel tattoo was different, changed to a tree with stars from just the moon and stars. Apparently, she got the tattoo when she met Tom Brady.

Tom Brady and Gisele at the Super Bowl LIII - New England Patriots v Los Angeles Rams game

If the rumors are true and they are separating, a new tattoo could mean a new chapter in Bundchen's life. Brady, too, is yet to mention Bundchen during any interview or on his podcast.

Until there is any official word on this, all we have are cryptic clues and speculation.

Poll : 0 votes