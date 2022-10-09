Gisele Bundchen changes her tattoo as Tom Brady divorce rumors continue to build steam 

It seems that every day there is another indication of Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen being headed for a divorce. This past week, their planned future home's construction got halted and Bundchen seemed to no longer have her wedding ring on. Now, it appears that the supermodel has changed the tattoo on her ankle.

The tattoo was originally of a crescent moon and three stars. Now it appears, in photos published in the New York Post and PageSix, that it may be a tree with a few branches reaching towards the stars. Bundchen reportedly got the tattoo after beginning her relationship with Tom Brady.

When Bundchen's newly changed tattoo was spotted, she was entering an office building that has several law offices. The former supermodel was seen bringing her laptop and a folder into the office while trying to dodge onlookers from recognizing her.

Once again, she was not wearing her wedding ring. This alleged visit also adds to the speculation that the couple may be headed to dissolve their marriage after 13 years.

Bundchen was also seen last week walking out of a Miami-area gym with her and Brady's two children, Benjamin and Vivian. She wasn't wearing her wedding ring on that occasion also.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen nearly divorced a few years ago

These divorce rumors between Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen aren't new for the couple. Rumors swirled of a possible disconnect between the couple in 2007 amidst the 'deflategate' scandal. But the quarterback shot down the allegations at the time.

In 2020, Brady told Howard Stern on a radio show that he and his wife had dealt with marital issues in the years gone by. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers star said at the time that his wife was unhappy with the life that NFL brings to the family.

She was also unhappy that in the offseason, he was still busy with other business ventures that he was a part of. This was also around the same time that the quarterback admitted that Bundchen would prefer that he retires from the game.

"He's literally slapping the hand that fed him" – NFL insider puts Antonio Brown on blast for disrespecting Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen

Now it appears that after 23 NFL seasons and 13 years of marriage, Gisele Bundchen has given up all hope that the quarterback will leave the game soon.

