"Gisele figured out Tom loves football more than him," "This will be a massive distraction" - NFL fans react to news of Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen reportedly heading towards splitsville

The season has not yet begun for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but it's already looking like a very bumpy ride. It also looks like that it will be the legendary quarterback's final run and there are good reasons to believe that he will be unable to go out on top, as he wants.

The quarterback and his wife Gisele Bundchen have long been the picture of marital bliss. They've had the perfect relationship, despite both of them being in the public eye. However, recent rumors suggest that all is not well in the Brady household.

A new report claimed that the two are embroiled in a terrible fight and that Bundchen has left the family for the time being.

An anonymous source was quoted as saying:

"There’s been trouble in the marriage over his decision to un-retire. Gisele has always been the one with the kids. They had agreed he would retire to focus on the family, then he changed his mind."

A third source said that the couple have a "fiery relationship." Things do not look good for the Hall of Fame-bound quarterback and NFL fans have definitely taken notice.

Dan🌉 @DanInPittsburgh @PaulZeise Like I said two weeks ago, Tampa is missing the playoffs. This will be a massive distraction there @PaulZeise Like I said two weeks ago, Tampa is missing the playoffs. This will be a massive distraction there

TAG @Real_TAG @PaulZeise This article makes it sounds like Gisele scrubs toilets and mops the floors while he’s playing in the NFL. I’d be curious to know when the last time either of them stepped foot in a grocery store or stood at a gas pump. @PaulZeise This article makes it sounds like Gisele scrubs toilets and mops the floors while he’s playing in the NFL. I’d be curious to know when the last time either of them stepped foot in a grocery store or stood at a gas pump.

Doug @dougisright @PaulZeise Took care of the house and kids, lol. With how many nannies, cooks, housekeepers, and personal assistants? @PaulZeise Took care of the house and kids, lol. With how many nannies, cooks, housekeepers, and personal assistants?

Daniel @DudeofLife19 @PaulZeise No wonder he un-retired after a month @PaulZeise No wonder he un-retired after a month

Many fans do not have any sympathy for the quarterback while others fear that he could have a very tough season.

What are Tom Brady's options?

If these reports are legitimate and Bundchen is considering leaving the legendary quarterback, then he does not have many options. It's been said that she has given her husband an ultimatum, which may be why she's not happy with his return to football.

If she really wants out, then Tom Brady will have to make a decision that should ultimately be an easy one. The couple have shared 14 years together, 12 of them married.

They have three kids together, too. It's not something that should be lost, if possible.

Football is clearly very important to the quarterback, but is it worth losing his family? It shouldn't be, especially since there's nothing left to achieve. He has more Super Bowl wins than any franchise.

It's unlikely any NFL player ever surpasses that, so what does a shot at an eighth title even matter? In comparison to the loss of his family and a potential divorce, it doesn't matter at all.

That would leave the Buccaneers in trouble, but there are more important things than football. Brady should know that.

