"It’s never the fairy tale people want to believe it is" - Gisele Bunchen's old comments on marriage with Tom Brady makes more sense after TB12's absence

When Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was absent from the team for 11 days due to personal reasons, not many really batted an eyelid. What was more interesting was that no one knew why he was absent, and this led to many wild theories.

Some thought he was on "The Masked Singer," which we now know didn't happen. Some thought it could be trouble at home with his wife and kids, which is still the main theory. After a dive back into Gisele Bundchen's comments in British Vogue earlier in the year, things now suddenly possibly make sense.

Bundchen said:

"His focus is on his career. Mine is mostly on the kids. It’s never the fairy tale people want to believe it is. It takes work to be really in sync with someone, especially after you have kids."

VANITY FAIR @VanityFair Gisele Bündchen says her relationship with Tom Brady is "never the fairy tale people want to believe it is." vntyfr.com/olNJ6Zw Gisele Bündchen says her relationship with Tom Brady is "never the fairy tale people want to believe it is." vntyfr.com/olNJ6Zw

So we have Brady's absence. Now, we rewind to Gisele's comments, and we can, perhaps, get a picture of what might be going on. But there is another layer to this.

The quarterback's comments post-game after Tampa Bay's final preseason game led many to think not all is well in the quarterback's personal life.

Brady said:

"Everyone has different situations they're dealing with, and we all have unique challenges to our lives. I'm 45 years old, man. There's a lot of s--- going on, so you just have to try and figure out life the best you can. You know, it's a continuous process."

Colin Dunlap @colin_dunlap That one time Tom Brady actually said something relatable to me and every single person I know my age.



That one time Tom Brady actually said something relatable to me and every single person I know my age. https://t.co/BKYjoZLptG

So maybe there is something to the quarterback's absence after all?

Tom Brady's marriage in trouble?

NFC Divisional Playoffs - Los Angeles Rams v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

At the moment, it is just pure speculation. According to Page Six, a source has inside information and hinted that the reason for the alleged rocky road in the relationship is down to the 45-year-old's decision to un-retire. So much so that Gisele has escaped to Costa Rica over it.

The source said:

“There’s been trouble in the marriage over his decision to un-retire. Gisele has always been the one with the kids. They had agreed he would retire to focus on the family. Then, he changed his mind.”

So after all we have read, after seeing how Brady looked on the podium and how he sounded, things are starting to line up. As stated above, it is just speculation at this point, but there is no smoke without fire. At the moment, things aren't going well in the Brady household.

If you use any of the above quotes, please quote Page Six, British Vogue and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Windy Goodloe